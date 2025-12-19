Hailey & Justin Bieber Do Diametrically Opposed Date-Night Denim

Hailey and Justin Bieber agree on many things, but seemingly not on which style of jeans is better suited for a date night. Yesterday, the husband and wife duo stepped out to Funke restaurant in Los Angeles in opposing takes on denim.

Hailey led the way in a pair of early aughts-style bootcut jeans. Done in a light wash, they sat low on her waist, cut off right above the ankles, and featured a slight flare. The model jazzed up her casual pants with a pair of criss-cross black sandals. She also opted for black up top, in the form of a simple tee worn with a fur-trimmed cardigan. She finished the look with rectangular glasses.

Although Hailey has always been one to switch up her bottoms—she’s just as likely to wear fitted capris as she is no pants at all—these jeans has been a favorite of late. The model just wore the same pair back in October, pairing them with another fur-lined top, this time from John Galliano’s era at Dior.

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Justin, meanwhile, played against his wife’s more fitted trousers by going decidedly oversized. The singer wore a pair of extra-large dark wash jeans. They were not only baggy in the legs, they were also designed with a long hem that the singer cuffed to show his leather shoes. Their Japanese-style indigo wash indicated that Justin might have picked them up during their recent couples trip to Tokyo.

To finish his outfit, Justin wore a leather coat, a red sweater, and angular glasses.

Even when their denim philosophies diverge, the Biebers’s fashion chemistry remains perfectly aligned.