All the Cool Girls Dressed Like Halle Berry This Halloween

Halloween 2024’s favorite reference? Halle Berry’s IMDb page. A handful of stars including Tyla, Halle Bailey, Lupita Nyong’o, and Coi Leray all dressed up in costumes referencing the Oscar-winning actress’s most famous movie roles. Berry herself, meanwhile, dressed up as a Halloween classic.

Tyla kicked things off earlier this week by re-creating Berry’s Sharon Stone costume from her 1994 film, The Flintstones. The singer showed off her outfit, a teensy bra top, mini skirt, and shell jewelry, by way of an elaborate Instagram photo shoot. Berry clearly approved of Tyla’s look. She wrote “Too good” in the comment section.

@tyla

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Not long after Tyla showed off her homage to Berry, another famous Halle got in on the action. Halle (Bailey) donned a neon orange bikini that referenced Halle (Berry) in the James Bond movie Die Another Day.

@hallebailey

The singer and actress’s costume was an almost exact replica, from the fiery swimsuit to her thick, knife-wielding belt and pixie cut hair. Berry offered Bailey her praises, writing “My girl did that,” on social media.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

On actual Halloween night, Lupita Nyong’o dressed up as Berry’s beloved Marvel character from the X-Men series, Storm. Nyong’o, dressed in a velvet suit, focused her Halloween efforts on her hair and makeup choices. She donned teased, silver hair, heaps of gold jewelry, and white eye contacts.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Coi Leray also channeled a Halle Berry heroine this year. The rapper slipped into a leather bra top, pants, and mask that were a clear nod to Berry’s turn as Catwoman.

“The girls know how to make my day,” Berry said in reference to Tyla, Bailey, Nyong’o, and Leray.

@coileray

Warner Bros/Dc Comics/Kobal/Shutterstock

As one of the most acclaimed actresses in all of Hollywood, it’s no wonder that all the cool girls wanted to dress like Berry this Halloween. Especially considering her most famous characters are some of the most beloved super heroines of all time. Year after year, you’ll find stars dressing up as Storm and Catwoman—and considering Berry’s illustrious resume, there was enough material to go around to avoid any costume clashing à la Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe.

As for Berry’s 2024 Halloween costume? She decided to be a classic Witch. Maybe next year she’ll pull a Ciara and dress up as herself.