Harry Styles Tries Out a New Look at the My Policeman Premiere

Harry Styles traded in his Danny Zuko costume for right off-the-runway Gucci when he attended the Los Angeles premiere of My Policeman on Tuesday night, just one night after his Harryween concert at The Forum. The singer-turned-actor arrived to the event in an uncharacteristically all-black ensemble, one that seemingly referenced the film, and could possibly usher in a new era of Gucci belts.

Styles plucked the look from Alessandro Michele’s recent spring 2023 ready-to-wear show, titled Twinsburg, which saw sets of identical twins modeling duplicates of each look down the runway. On the red carpet, Styles ditched a double, however, and modeled his look solo, which featured a collarless jacket with a round neck, and slim-fit trousers. It was a bit of a departure for the singer, who usually sticks to a more ‘70s aesthetic, embracing oversized collars and boot-cut pants.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In fact, his ensemble on Tuesday almost looked like a ‘50s-era policeman uniform, fitting since Styles played one in the mid-century set film. It’s definitely the belt on Styles’ suit which highlights that comparison, as it is roughly the same width, and hits at the same spot on the singer’s waist as the one he wore in the film.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Styles’ accessory on Tuesday featured a black leather strap with an oversized silver buckle featuring the word “Gucci,” as well as what looks to be an elongated cutout “G.” It could easily be defined as the next stage in the Gucci belts evolution, the one that Michele helped champion back in 2015. When the designer presented his first collection for Gucci—at the time, as the brand’s interim creative director following Frida Giannini’s exit—the first model who walked down the runway sported a leather belt with a buckle of two gold, interlocking Gs, a new take of Gucci’s classic logo. The belt popped up throughout Michele’s first menswear show, as well as his first women’s collection just a month later. Quickly, it became one of the brand’s most popular items, with Matches Fashion buyer Patti Green telling The Zoe Report back in 2019, “It is definitely amongst one of our most popular accessories; the style frequently tops our weekly sellers in its category.” Back then, the site was reportedly selling around 200 belts a month.

But with that popularity, came a but of disdain, and many in the fashion world began to look down on the belt as “basic,” inspiring articles like “Why the Gucci Belt is a Huge Fashion Faux Pas.” It’s possible Michele has begun to feel the same way. For years, hardly a collection would pass by without those interlocking Gs adorning the belt of at least one model. In his last collection, however, it was replaced by this new style. It’s possible Michele is trying to spark up the market by championing a new must-have accessory. And who better than to present this new piece to the clientele than world-wide heartthrob and friend of the brand, Harry Styles?