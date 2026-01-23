Harry Styles Revives an Archival Prada Print in “Aperture” Music Video

Harry Styles is the name on everyone’s lips right now—and he’s dressing like it. In the music video for “Aperture,” the first track from his upcoming album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, Styles revived a tongue-in-cheek print straight from the Prada archives.

Styled by Harry Lambert, the singer slipped into a full custom look by the Italian brand. The entire thing had a geek chic feel to it—a pair of loose wool trousers stacked with a gray sweater—but we were drawn to an item placed underneath the pile of layers. Styles slipped on a white button down with a red lips print, dating back to an archival motif that Miuccia Prada debuted for Prada’s spring 2000 season.

First presented as a pleated skirt, the kitschy print would go on to become a hallmark for the brand, appearing in some of its most famous runway shows like spring 2018 and, more recently, in the brand’s co-designed collections from Miuccia and Raf Simons.

The archival reference fits right into the fashion language Styles has been establishing with Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. For the album’s cover shoot, the singer chose vintage jeans and a blue knit t-shirt with red letting from the L.A.-based artist, Patrick Carroll. The slogan tee was made from recycled yarns.

Styles continued his vintage play in other promotional photos for the album. He sourced a Miu Miu jumper and bowling shirt from the spring 2000 season that he styled with a Prada tie.

Styles’s fashion isn’t the only area that’s undergone a marked shift. Starting off in a brutalist hotel room, the “Aperture” video sees Styles have a violent run-in with a man, going as far as to tumble down a spiral concrete staircase. The pair eventually come to terms and engage in a Dirty Dancing-inspired jump and lift, tumbling down the hallway in joy. The song itself is notable in its minimalist, electronic production which Styles chalked up to seeing LCD Soundsystem in concert. “That’s how I want to feel when I’m on stage,” the singer said recently.

Clearly, Styles’s new era is just getting started.