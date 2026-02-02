Harry Styles appeared at the very last minutes of last night’s 2026 Grammys, but the star arguably had one of the standout menswear moments of the entire event. Taking to the stage to present Album of the Year, Styles championed the shirtless suit and a pair of shoes few men would dare to pull off.

Styles turned to Jonathan Anderson’s Dior for music’s biggest night. The “Aperture” singer slipped into a custom cropped suit coat which riffed on the “Bar” jacket, a landmark Dior silhouette from the late 1940s. Styled by Harry Lambert, Styles accented the piece, which featured a subtle sparkle within its wool fabric, with a pair of slouchy, dark wash jeans. Footwear is where Styles really let his fashion freak shine.

The singer sported mint green slippers, complete with a cut-out detail and dainty bows at the vamp, and a pair of white tube socks. It was choice so subversive it narrowed the field of men bold enough to attempt it. Perhaps the only other contender? Bad Bunny, to whom Styles presented the night’s final Grammy.

JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Styles’s ballet shoes appear to be a custom iteration of a silhouette shown during Anderson’s debut women’s show for Dior. Considering Styles’s history of binary-bending style, this collaboration with Anderson was natural.

In his menswear designs for Dior, the British designer consistently references womenswear, whether it be a re-worked Bar jacket or the sequined Paul Poiret-inspired tops at his last show. Styles, of course, has always pushed the boundaries of what possible in men’s fashion. And last night, that meant deliciously colored ballerina flats wrapped up in the perfect little bow.