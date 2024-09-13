Harry Styles threw on some Vans and his investor hat to attend London Fashion Week today. The pop star was spotted on the S.S. Daley front row this morning, just months after he was revealed to have taken a minority stake in the quirky and quintessentially British brand.

Styles showed his support as Daley presented his first full collection of womenswear as part of the spring 2025 season. The singer, a longtime face of Alessandro Michele’s Gucci and proprietor of his own growing brand Pleasing, showed his new fashion allegiance in one of Daley’s matching navy sets. Styles’s collared jacket featured a white strawberry appliqué at the chest—the type of masculine-meets-feminine details that have become a Daley signature—while his wide-leg pants pooled perfectly against his sneakers. He layered a white tank top underneath and rocked his new mullet haircut.

The rare LFW sighting both doubles down on Styles’s role as an investor, but also continues his long-standing support for Steven Stokey-Daley’s eponymous label. In 2020, the singer wore a barrage of S.S. Daley outfits for his “Golden” video, which he and his stylist Harry Lambert personally approached the designer to create.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Styles wasn’t the only big name to show up to the buzzy show, however. His My Policeman co-star Emma Corrin, showing off a crafty beaded design, sat next to actor Sebastian Croft and Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel. Styles and co. were also joined by a who’s who of the fashion industry that included editors, stylists, and the like.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

News of Styles’s minority stake came in January. Daley explained that Styles’s support “widened” his spotlight, saying “There was a huge acceleration in my orders,” after the star wore his designs. The 2022 LVMH Prize winner also mentioned that Styles’s co-sign allowed him “to relaunch my direct-to-consumer website and take on staff.”

“Harry and I have a shared vision for the future of S.S. Daley, and we look forward to this new chapter together as we focus on brand longevity and scaling the business into a modern British heritage house,” the designer said in a statement upon the announcement.

Given that Daley’s latest show marked his first major foray into womenswear, it seems as though Styles’s new business venture is going rather well.