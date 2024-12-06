A Gift Guide for Homebodies

After all those crowded department stores and back-to-back holiday parties with too much champagne, there’s nothing like curling up at home with a cozy candle burning and a warm drink. We asked five homebodies what they plan on gifting this year so you can take inspiration for your loved ones (or yourself!)

I adore this Nordic textile brand based out of a barn in the British countryside. Their fabrics are heavenly, and bring such warmth to any room. They have a real whimsy to them. You’ll find their pillows in almost every room in our home.

If you opened my closet, you would be confronted with a shocking amount of Dôen. This has been my go-to jacket all fall, and I know anyone in your life will love it. The homebodies have to go outside every once in a while, after all!

I highly recommend anything from the CashSoft collection at the Gap. These sweaters are beyond comfy, and the best thing is that you can throw them in the washing machine.

There’s nothing cozier than slippers, and if patterns were ranked on coziness, gingham would take the cake.

My number-one gift this Christmas is our Pan PJs. They’re unisex, and the fit is easy, making them an excellent gift for everyone. I’ll be giving them to our cousins, who are coming into town to spend the holidays with us.

I love to gift our scented candles all year round, especially the Burned Garland for Christmas, because it is such a warm scent. I think it makes a particularly lovely hostess gift.

For my sister, I’m going to gift our new Organic Cotton Cardigan and Wrap Skirt as a set. It’s so cozy and versatile. (I’ve been wearing mine nonstop this fall.) She can be very picky, but with the easy fit and very soft fabric, I know she’ll love it.

Lastly, for my mom, I’m gifting one of these very, very special Handmade Tin Ornaments. They’re such unique objects, made using an antique mold from the 1800s. In the light, they are pure magic, like a brilliant, sparkling gemstone.

We created this new line of kimono pillows for our show at The Future Perfect, “Figures in an Interior.” They are all one of a kind, and make for a very personal gift.

I loved Lincoln Logs as a kid, and it kind of blew my mind to learn that they were invented around 1916 by John Lloyd Wright, the son of Frank Lloyd Wright. We included them in our pop-up shop for the Aspen Art Museum.

Leorosa is my friends’ extremely luxurious knitwear company, which manages to be both a little old school and very much of the moment.

We continued the ribbon motif from our original plate collection onto new pieces, like this platter, and also a salad bowl, for Moda Operandi. They have a sort of daintiness to them, but they also feel quite serious.

Romantic Chicken is a small book by our friend Marjory Sweet—it includes three recipes intended for two people utilizing one animal. It’s a cookbook, but it is also much more; it’s about the everyday mysticism of both chicken (food/creature) and recipes (instruction/poem), and a perfect gift for people looking to spend the evening in. —Gabriel Cohen

Suzanne Sullivan made a series of candle holders that were part of her show “Fabulist,” which F&M hosted in the fall. These supple and sophisticated handmade candle holders come with a handmade candle. Nothing is more cozy than candlelight. —G.C.

This ashtray is handmade from cast aluminum and polished to a high-quality finish, with small imperfections visible in the natural material. It’s a perfect object and feels both old and new at the same time—oh wait, that’s timeless! I’m giving this to my friends who don’t smoke cigarettes but do roll their own with home-grown flower. They are so generous, always cooking and hosting everyone, and I know they will love this. —Giovi Signorile

This box is handmade and hammered from a single sheet of brass using a process known as tsuiki. I love the tension between the material and the shape. It’s expertly done, and the texture and hand-feel is just wonderful. I’d give this to the person in my life who understands a sacred object, someone sentimental and sensitive. Put a little love note or words of appreciation in it. Sometimes the best things need a precious box to hold them. —G.S.

If I don’t know what to gift you this year, you are getting crunchy black sesame butter by Rooted Fare. If you are hosting me for a holiday party, or a meal in the lead-up to (or comedown from) the holidays this season, you are getting crunchy black sesame butter. And maybe if you’re lucky, I’ll gift it to you with a Fredericks & Mae paring knife. —G.S.