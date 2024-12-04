4 Fashion Maximalists Share Their Holiday Gift Guides

During the doldrums of freezing-cold winter and the depths of holiday season, nothing is more exciting than opulence, excess, and everything over-the-top. So why not ask a maximalist for gifting advice? The idea of maximalism is simple: anything goes, so long as it falls under the “extraordinary” category. Read on to see what four maximalists have on their holiday wish lists this year.

Susan Korn

As the founder of the colorful accessories brand Susan Alexandra, Korn creates symphonies of color and joy in beaded bags and eclectic jewelry.

This blossom-shaped, Georgian diamond ring

“I don’t care about diamonds—truly! They do nothing for me! But my LORD, this ring took my breath away. It’s where sculpture and jewelry meet, and it truly gives those diamonds a place to shine.”

@leveaudor

“I recently visited on my birthday and had a dazzling time. It’s a perfect, cozy room—wood-paneled with irreverent art and a fancy crowd. It’s truly the only place I’ve been in a while that actually excited me. They even left our table with a few bottles of brandy to finish the meal, on the house *chefs kiss*.”

“Because maximalism applies to more than just clothes and jewelry! A true maximalist loves many things, including the arts. Every time I see a show on Broadway I say to myself: I need to do this more. I am, in my heart, a devoted Broadway lover. This production of Gypsy stars the incomparable Audra McDonald. Also on my list: The Picture of Dorian Gray and A Streetcar Named Desire (with Paul Mescal!!!).”

“Because I’m a maximalist, I likely need a few more houses to continue my collecting...I’m running out of room!”

“These are just ridiculously fun. I like when technology can be pretty, you know? The headphones are a jelly bean-color dream—and come with rhinestone stickers and a sparkly, beaded butterfly charm.”

Ari Seth Cohen

For years, Ari Seth Cohen has documented the fashion sensibilities of the eclectic and exuberant senior set through his Advanced Style platform, including penning books, like his most recent: Advanced Pets.

Sonia Boyajian Necklaces

“Statement necklaces by my dear friend Sonia Boyajian are the ideal gift for anyone looking for chic, eccentric, maximalist, one-of-a-kind glamour. Each piece is a handcrafted work of art.”

Adele Mildred Sunglasses

“Any maximalist needs a pair of Guggenheim sunnies from the gorgeous and ever-so-talented Adele Mildred.”

So Fun Dog Pants

“Lately I’ve been head over heels (paws?) for Seattle artist Chloe Kimball's handpainted dog jeans. She made me a custom suit for my recent book signing for Advanced Pets and everyone barked for joy. These whimsical pants are a great gift for any dog lover.”

“This is a real hidden gem for anyone seeking the magnificent millinery worn by the Advanced Style set. Amy Downs’s winter hats (my favorite is the beehive!), also spotted on the incredible Idiosyncratic Fashionistas, are the best accessory to keep you stylish and cozy during the cooler winter months. I say, the higher the better if you are looking to achieve your maximalist goals.”

Sara Camposarcone

When it comes to maximalist Internet personalities and content creators, Sara Camposarcone has carved out a massive fan base for her incredibly creative outfits and talented approach to styling anything and everything.

Heaven and Hell Tights

“Printed tights are so hard to come across, but Heaven and Hell makes the coolest maximalist pairs. Color tights are fun, but printed tights take an outfit to a whole other level. They’re my secret weapon for ‘maximalizing’ my outfits in the winter.”

Ang Kiriakos Sailor Bonnet

“I’m a huge hat girlie—especially when my hair doesn’t wanna look cute in the winter. This sailor bonnet is the perfect solution, and it’s ethically made in Toronto.”

“Chunks is one of my all-time fave hair accessory brands—from fruit-shape clips to rosette-covered barrettes, the brand has a clip for every kind of maximalist. When I’m not using them in my hair, I love to attach the claw clips to the handle of my purses for a cute adornment.”

The Vietnamese-American drag queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum loves to be over-the-top—and is always glammed up.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

“This overnight lip treatment deeply hydrates and nourishes, leaving your lips soft and supple by morning. It’s a must-have for maintaining a flawless pout—and makes for a sweet stocking stuffer.”

One/Size Turn Up the Base Full Beat Waterproof Foundation

“This foundation offers full coverage with a natural finish, ensuring your makeup stays impeccable throughout the day. It’s perfect for achieving a flawless complexion, in or out of drag.”

Dollege Crewneck Sweatshirt

“This comfortable and stylish sweatshirt features my Plastique Tiara merch’s ‘Dollege’ design. It’s a chic, casual addition for your wardrobe, and lets everyone know your schooling affiliation!”

Nekta Alma Diamond Engagement Ring

“This exquisite ring features a 16.5-carat emerald-cut diamond with I color and internally flawless clarity, set in platinum. It’s a timeless piece that embodies elegance and sophistication. And if anyone wants to propose with it, feel free!”