The best way to liven up a naked dress? A semi-naked shoe, naturally. Today, Squid Games star and supermodel Hoyeon Jung treated the sheer trend to sci-fi twist by way of an unexpected, curveball shoe.

Jung stepped out to Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall 2024 runway show in Shanghai, China while wearing a completely sheer frock dripping in silver pailettes. Her dress, from the Paris brand’s fall 2024 collection, featured a low-cut neckline and a steep, circular center slit. The actress paired the diaphanous piece with a black bandeau bra and matching leggings, but it was her unexpected footwear choice that caught our attention. Is this Nicolas Ghesquière’s rebuttal to Margiela’s cult tabi hooves?

The actress showed off two-tone split-toe shoes that fell somewhere between a high-fashion flip flop and a night out stiletto. Her pair was divided between a cut-out, traditional thong strap on one side and a completely covered portion on the other where everything but her perfectly polished big toe was concealed. Throw in a towering heel for good measure and you have some sort of hybrid between a ballet flat, beach sandals, and your standard pump.

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Jung’s party dress was shown during Ghesquière’s fall 2024 runway show, which also happened to mark a decade since the designer joined Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week in March. Instead of a black underlayer, the dress was modeled with gray bodycon separates as well as fluffy white gloves. And while there wasn’t a flip flop-heel hybrid, there was still an avant-garde footwear moment in the form of a sculptural mule.

Jung’s shoe might be on track to become one of Ghesquière’s signature accessories. The designer, known for infusing a bit of quirk within his futuristic creations, first unveiled the silhouette during his spring 2024 catwalk show. He paired the piece with everything from avant-garde mini skirts and blouses to no-shirt tailoring and also showcased grey, striped, and black color ways too. In fashion right now, there’s something that feels very right about a delightfully “wrong” shoe.