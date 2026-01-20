Hudson Williams Was the Hottest Accessory at Milan Fashion Week

These days, everyone wants a piece of Hudson Williams. After dazzling the Golden Globes in silky shirting and a Bulgari Serpenti necklace, the Heated Rivalry actor headed over to Europe for the rightful next step in the ascent of a full-on style star: Milan Fashion Week.

Although the men’s shows in Milan aren’t short on star power, Williams was undeniably the most in-demand celebrity this go around. The actor’s stay in Italy began with a major bang when he opened the Dsquared2 men’s fall 2026 show. Naturally, the actor’s legions of dedicated fans were overjoyed with the surprise sighting. According to reports, the brand’s livestream crashed when Williams took to the runway.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Then came the front row. On Sunday, Williams traded his hockey aesthetic for a polished look to attend the Giorgio Armani show. (The Italian brand dressed him at the Globes). He arrived in a gray wool suit and a black top coat strewn over his shoulders. He took a drag from a cigarette before a security guard politely asked him to put it out in the holding area outside the venue. “I didn’t know it was illegal to smoke in the streets,” he said on Instagram. “I’m sorry. But I still blame Leilani. Aika aka Tiny Ganster, thank you for making me look good & feel good

Inside, Williams was seated next to Tom Blyth and Ricky Martin, the latter of whom he shared a meal with in Milan prior to the show. “Pre-show dinner in Milan,” Martin captioned an Instagram photo of the pair. “Good food, better conversations, excellent seat neighbor.” Williams commented “Fabulous conversation.”

Alessandro Levati/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

@ricky_martin

But perhaps the sighting that most excited us was Williams hang out with Donatella Versace. Earlier this month, the Italian designer professed her love of Heated Rivalry in a social media video where she begged, “Take me to the cottage already.” The duo’s hang out included a tour of what the designer called the “Versace cottage” and a customized version of the brand’s cult bathrobes.

With the fashion world now headed to Paris, surely Williams’s whirlwind tour is far from over.

@donatella_versace