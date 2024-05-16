Hunter Schafer has officially touched down in the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival. But, before the actress hits the red carpet tomorrow for the Kinds of Kindness premiere, she was spotted today with her take on off-duty film star fashion. Of course, Schafer marched to the beat of her own drum, arming her street-style moment with some curveball accessories and a hotly-debated shoe for good measure.

Schafer was seen out and about in the French Riviera with her stylist Dara Allen on Thursday. Despite the relatively temperate weather, the actress bundled up in an oversized biker jacket and a v-neck sweater from Extreme Cashmere. Schafer kept things casual in a pair of cigarette-style denim pants, which she cuffed at the ankle, and a ’90s-inspired shoulder bag. But what really gave Schafer’s street-style outfit an edge were her quirky accessories. She tied a cream cashmere scarf around her head—a film star move as old as the profession itself—and stayed low-key in square-frame shades. Down below, though, Schafer threw in yet another curveball. Aside from her candy cane-colored stripe socks, she showed off a pair of black tabi flats from Maison Margiela.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

The controversial “ugly” shoe has been sported by the likes of Schafer’s Euphoria co-star Zendaya all the way to Kim Kardashian. Even Cannes Jury President Greta Gerwig wore a heeled version, designed in collaboration with Christian Louboutin, during the festival’s opening day. Schafer’s split-toe flats, however off-beat, still felt like a natural fit within the rest of her look.

Tomorrow, Schafer will join Kinds of Kindness director Yorgos Lanthimos and an all-star cast that includes Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley on the red carpet. Although Schafer confessed “I’m in it, truthfully, for one scene,” explaining she “filmed for one day,” the actress is sure to bring her usual brand of red carpet mastery to her Cannes debut.

Not much is known about the hotly-anticipated “triptych fable” other than that it’s, well, weird. The film’s trailer depicts Stone dancing wildly in an empty parking lot and speeding down a road in a purple sports car. If, like her Hunger Games press tour, Schafer decides to indulge in a bit of theme dressing tomorrow in honor of the whacky Kinds of Kindness, her oddball “ugly” shoes are the perfect precursor.