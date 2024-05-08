Turns out Kim Kardashian had two Margiela corsets lined up for her buzzed-about Met Gala Monday. Today, after sending the Internet into a firestorm over her waist-snatching Met Gala red carpet look earlier this week, Kardashian shared another lingerie outfit that’s sure to ruffle even more feathers.

Kardashian, who actually jetted off to Hamburg, Germany just a few hours after the gala concluded, shared a behind-the-scenes look at another John Galliano Maison Margiela look that she called the “Margiela Broken Doll.” Her look, inspired by the brand’s spring 2024 couture runway show, featured a skin-tone bodysuit that she styled with another teensy tiny corset. Although this one didn’t snatch her waist to oblivion like her jacquard red carpet number did, the black piece still cinched the businesswoman’s shape rather dramatically.

From there, Kardashian continued her “Broken Doll” theme with distressed leg warmers and gloves with built-in fingertips. A lopsided top hat continued the subverted feel of her look as did her multi-color handbag and neckpiece. In yet another ode to Margiela signatures, Kardashian sported a towering pair of black heels that she paired with Tabi socks. Although Kardashian didn’t attend any of the Met after parties, we’d assume this outfit is what she had up her sleeve to hit the town in.

Comments underneath Kardashian’s Instagram post were predictably harsh, with many feigning concern over the well-being of her organs, but it seems like the Skims mogul is committed to the Margiela vision. On the Met Gala red carpet, Kardashian made a statement in another custom Galliano-designed Margiela look that featured a metal mesh skirt and a controversy-inducing sweater and corset.

The influencer was accused of perpetuating “unattainable” body standards with her very small waist and had others on the Internet pointing out that her cardigan was pilling and looked “raggedy.” However, a behind-the-scenes video, which brought to light that Kardashian wore seven inch heel-less shoes on the red carpet, also explained the inspiration behind her Met Gala look.

“I’m running out, my dress is falling off because it’s just one of those nights,” she told Vogue, adding “And I just grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater to run off to make it to where I have to be. It’s really the real-life me when I go to an event, and I have to make it home by 6am to get to carpool.”