Hunter Schafer’s Party Outfit Proves Socks Should Never Be an Afterthought

Socks are usually the cheapest part of any outfit, often an afterthought based on what’s clean and available in your top drawer. Last night, Hunter Schafer proved that sometimes a good pair of socks can make or break an outfit.

Schafer stepped out to Chateau Marmont following the Vogue World: Hollywood event in a silky party dress. The a below-the-knee ivory number included vintage-inspired bows on the shoulder straps. Over top, the actor wore a double-breasted khaki trench coat that she removed once inside. A satin handbag with colorful embroidery and messy blonde hair parted to one side were the finishing touches. A nice outfit, but it needed just a little touch of something to make it fashion.

Schafer’s footwear added that perfect touch. Eschewing the traditional party pump or high heel, Schafer opted for a pair of casual Lemaire shoes and colorful tube socks. The ballet flat and sneaker hybrid (or “sneakerina,” as some call it) features a square-toe front, delicate laces, and the tiniest of tiny heels at the back. Styled with socks that Schafer scrunched up her calves, the pairing recalled a nighttime take on Princess Diana’s infamous athletic sneakers and white tube sock look that has been a perennial fashion girl reference for years now.

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

On Friday night, Schafer showed off another side of her party wardrobe. She raised the hemline of her slip several inches, opting for a micro-mini horizontal stripe dress. The item was mostly hidden underneath the actor’s oversize fur jacket.

For footwear, Schafer went another unexpected route. She wore flat-sole black boots, a choice that gave her look a utilitarian edge.

@NIKOTYLER / BACKGRID

Schafer has worn her fair share of traditional, sultry party looks from the likes of Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Dilara Findikoglu in the past. But over the weekend, she proved that party dressing—and party shoes—doesn’t always have to be about va-va-voom to make an impact.