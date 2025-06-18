Hunter Schafer’s “Twisted Lady” Bag Is a New Take on a Vintage Classic

Hunter Schafer’s latest introduction to the It bag lexicon is a little bit grandma and a little bit gallery girl—all done with a whole lot of runway polish. Yesterday, the Euphoria star dressed up a simple going-out look with a “Twisted Lady” bag fit for the modern vintage connoisseur.

True to form, Schafer’s bag arrived from Prada’s spring 2025 collection—an item that, despite being current season, took its style cues from the past. Dubbed the “Carey,” it features a flared trapeze shape that recalls the dainty coin pouches and vintage handbags worn by society women back in the day. The bag is distinguished by its long shoulder straps and a ladylike turn-lock clasp. The latter detail draws inspiration from the Prada archives.

Not only was the bag’s shape an interesting touchpoint, but its bright, summer-ready color was also noteworthy. It wasn’t quite butter yellow; Schafer’s flowing dress pants were more representative of the It shade. But the bag’s banana-adjacent hue was bold enough to brighten up the relatively simple look, which Schafer completed with a cowl-neck top in pearl white, tousled model hair, and black shoes.

PGP / BACKGRID

The exact color way of Schafer’s bag is currently sold out online, but the $4,500 keepall is available in a simple black shade for those wanting to re-create the vintage-inspired look. There’s also a smaller, handheld version for sale, priced at $3,750, in pastel pink and lime green.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Prada designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’s knack for charting the latest It accessory has been unmatched in recent seasons. On the tote front, the Italian label’s Buckle bag has been a favorite of It girls like Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Chloë Sevigny. Prada’s bug-eye glasses, which debuted during the spring 2025 season, have also made their way onto a handful of more adventurous dressers, too.

Now, with Schafer’s co-sign, all signs point to the “Carey” cementing itself as the It bag this summer season.