The 5 Spring 2025 Bag Trends You Will Soon See Everywhere

This season, bags demanded attention on the spring 2025 runways. In the recent past, designers have pushed more subdued accessories, meant to fit into many looks, carry your belongings, and not make a fuss. Next year, however, they will be ruling each and every one of your looks, unwilling to be seen as a supporting act to your outfit. Don’t put your sequin-covered top-handle away after New Year’s Eve; they’re going to be everywhere come spring. And while you’re at it, you should probably fish your old-school backpack out of the closet as well. If you don’t already have pieces that fit these trends—don’t worry, many of them were inspired by the past, and your local thrift or consignment store is likely overflowing with patterned and fringe-heavy pieces primed for their comeback.

All That Glitters

Top row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Fendi and Louis Vuitton. Bottom row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Gucci and Chanel. From left: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images, BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The roaring 2020s were in full swing during the spring 2025 shows, as many designers showed off a heavy hand when it came to embellished accessories. Specifically, Louis Vuitton dipped its Petit Malle trunk in silver glitter, while Gucci matched a paillette-covered purse to an equally sparkling dress. Fendi got its 100th anniversary party started with an adorned baguette and Chanel showed off its classic flap bag in sequins. It’s safe to say that if you have a glamorous gala to go to this spring, you’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to your handbag.

On the Fringe

Top row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Isabel Marant and Tory Burch. Bottom row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Chanel and Dior. From left: Peter White/Getty Images, Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

The building bohemian trend has reached all corners of the wardrobe—ready-to-wear, of course; shoes; and now, bags as well. Fringe fluttered on the runway of almost every major brand this season, decorating all kinds of styles, from top handles to cross-bodies and clutches. At Tory Burch, the adornment was so long, it dragged along the floor as the model walked. Conversely, at Louis Vuitton, the effect was more subtle, and cropped short on a padded flap bag. There was suede fringe at Isabel Marant and the beaded variety at Gucci—proof that even the most straightforward of trends has the opportunity for versatility.

Printed Bags

Top row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Bottega Veneta and Versace. Bottom row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Prada and Gucci. From left: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

But fringe wasn’t the only ’70s-inspired trend that made its way onto the bags of this season. Much of the arm candy that walked down the spring 2025 runways featured prints, specifically retro ones. Versace’s top-handle bags sported some psychedelic patterns, while Alessandro Michele’s Valentino debut had its fair share of colorful carpet bags. Gucci turned its signature horsebit into a pattern and Prada spiced up a simple rectangular design with some well-placed cheetah print.

Twisted Lady Bags

Top row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Prada and Coach. Bottom row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Valentino and Gucci. From left: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images (2), Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

Another trend that has extended across categories is the alternative take on classics we’ve dubbed the “Twisted Lady.” Designers seem enamored with the idea of a proper dame gone slightly mad, and many of them sent bags down the runway that were slightly...off. Balenciaga and Prada’s top-handle offerings looked like they got squeezed by a pair of forceps, and Versace’s respectable woman mistakenly brought her jewelry case out to lunch instead of her purse. The more ubiquitous take on this look, however, came in the form of comically oversize takes on traditional designs, shown at Miu Miu, Ferragamo, and Coach—the last of which had models clutching coin purses fit for a giant.

Collegiate Carry-Alls

Top row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Bottega Veneta and Ralph Lauren. Bottom row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Miu Miu and Coach. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

One might not usually think of backpacks as high fashion, but designers proved us all wrong on the spring 2025 runways. Many brands embraced the double-strap design in ways that felt true to their aesthetic. Coach turned those coin purses into backpacks, while Matthieu Blazy at Bottega Veneta, of course, presented a woven version. There were padded backpacks at Chanel and a wicker basket backpack at Ralph Lauren. In fact, it was only Miu Miu who stayed true to the inspiration of a classic school bag, though the shocking red color and leather details elevated Miuccia Prada’s take to the next level.