How The Boho Chic Trend Made Its Red Carpet Comeback

Boho is back, baby. The once-beloved trend popularized by the likes of Sienna Miller and the Olsen twins in the mid to late aughts is all the rage again—especially on the red carpet where the recent vintage style has had just about every celebrity of note in a choke hold.

What, if you need a reminder, exactly is the Boho trend? Think lace and ruffles, whimsy floral patterns, and eyelet-adorned belts. Think Serena van der Woodsen’s Gossip Girl bohemian-tinged wardrobe and moments like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen donning vintage Dior at the 2013 Met Gala.

The Boho revival, as the kids are calling it, arguably spread its wings back in February when gaggles of platform-clad guests took to the front row of Chemena Kamali’s debut Chloé runway show. Among them were original Boho proponent—and longtime Chloé girl, for that matter—Sienna Miller who has since gone on to sport Kamali’s Chloé almost exclusively on the red carpet. The actress teamed up with the designer at the 2024 Met Gala where she wore a frilly, custom lace frock (Kamali’s other guests, Greta Gerwig and Zoe Saldana, were also outfitted in Boho Chloé numbers). And while Chloé has been at the forefront of the trend’s revitalization—even Beyoncé has taken a liking to the French brand—the style isn’t only exclusive to Kamali and her muses.

Sienna Miller in Chloé at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Chloé fall 2024. The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images Greta Gerwig, Chemena Kamali, and Sienna Miller at the 2024 Met Gala. Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloé fall 2024. Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/4

Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello, known for his razor-sharp tailoring, earned his most highest profile Boho co-sign during the fall 2024 runway show in Paris. Blackpink singer Rosé sported a see-through fairy gown with exposed undergarments.

Over in New York, Jodie Turner-Smith brought her signature touch to Boho style during Ralph Lauren’s April presentation, hitting the town in a crochet naked dress, knee-high boots, and a cowboy hat for good measure. Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter also seems to be having an impact amongst the already Boho-inclined celebrity crowd, too.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Now, what does Zendaya, the reigning Queen of red carpet fashion, think about the Boho comeback? Look no further than the plunging fringe number she wore to the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards for your answer.

Zendaya flexed her vintage muscles in a spring 2011 Roberto Cavalli gown that looked plucked from the early aughts wardrobe of MK&A. While Z has long been an archival enthusiast, her dress’s breezy cut and slate gray fringe were full-on Boho.

Zendaya at the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Like much of celebrity red carpet dressing recently, the Boho chic resurgence has been turned up several notches since its heyday and mixed with other recent trends. Of course, there’s plenty of exposed skin, sheer fabrics, and plunging necklines. There’s the vintage pulls and archival moments that are reminiscent of an era when flouncy blouses reigned supreme. And, above all, there’s an an overall vibe that leaves us questioning whether the year is 2024 or 2004.