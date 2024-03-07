Zendaya’s jaw-dropping Dune: Part Two press tour might have officially come to an end, but her appreciation for archival fashion endures. Last night, the actress and her stylist Law Roach debuted another runway treasure—this one, more Boho glam than sci-fi chic—in Los Angeles.

Zendaya served as co-chair for this year’s Green Carpet Fashion Awards, which celebrates leaders in sustainability efforts. So she stepped out wearing sustainably-minded vintage, of course. This time a plunging gown from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2011 collection. No, this piece didn’t have the major vintage qualities of a mid-’90s pull like her Givenchy and Thierry Mugler moments, but it did appear to harken even further back to the roaring ’20s in its ecru color palette, baubles of sequins, and parade of fringe. There were plenty of throwback Boho details mixed in, too, like the hip-grazing maxi skirt and aforementioned fringe.

This Cavalli number also featured a distressed crocodile print, fashioned towards the bottom of the dress, as well as sexy lace-up details along the sides. A semi-open back provided the perfect touch of drama as did the low-cut, plunging neckline.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In true fashion, it looks as though Zendaya and Roach slightly altered this Cavalli gown from when it originally debuted during Milan Fashion Week over a decade ago. The bodice of the catwalk version was more high-cut than Zendaya’s plunging take and was punctuated with even more fringe. The decision was a wise one—moving the neckline down a few inches really took things from 2010s Boho to 21st century va-va-voom.

Accessories, of course, added even more to Zendaya’s outfit. She went with a selection of diamond bracelets from Bulgari as well as a selection of megawatt statement rings.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These past few weeks have truly been a tour de force of red carpet fashion from Zendaya. She kicked off her Dune run by introducing rising designers to the big stage and sporting tailoring long before its catwalk debut. She then brought out the robo suit heard around the world for the film’s world premiere as well as a hero look from one of Alexander McQueen’s Givenchy collections.

The actress will soon hit the press circuit again for her upcoming sports film, Challengers, but is likely preparing even more style magic for Sunday’s Oscars. She’s set to present an award during the annual event, so, expect something big.