Iman Puts a Colorful Supermodel Twist on Fall Dressing

Four days after the end of summer, Iman stepped out in New York City serving up an antidote to the muted tans, oranges, and greens that make up the traditional autumnal color palette. The 67 year-old super was unmissable in a highlighter pink knit sweater with enormous feathered ruffs, made all the more eye-catching by her wide-legged magenta pants. She forewent accessories, apart from shiny platform feels that had her standing at six feet.

The look was a perfect way to draw attention to Supreme Models, which Iman was on her way to promote in a CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King. The super executive produced the six-part documentary series chronicling the rise of Black models and featuring catwalkers such as Joan Smalls, Veronica Webb, Halima Aden, and Precious Lee. (You can watch part 1, which hit YouTube earlier on Monday, here.) Looking back at her beginnings, Iman recalled how three days into arriving to the U.S. from her home country of Somalia, she turned up to her first photo shoot and discovered that unlike the white models, she was expected to bring her own foundation. As she continued to find herself in such a situation, she set about founding her out line of beauty products. “In fashion,” she told King, “image is my currency, so I wanted to have some control over that.”

Iman is seen in New York City on September 26, 2022. Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images

Those hesitant to join Iman in rethinking fall dressing are in luck. The street style at the spring 2023 season of Milan Fashion has been chockfull of inspiration for what to wear as temperatures drop.