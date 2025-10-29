Great fashion doesn’t fade, it only gets better with time. Just ask Iman, who turned back the clock in the most glamorous way possible at the WWD Honors in New York last night. The supermodel slipped into a vintage Valentino lace gown she first wore nearly two decades ago, proving that true style—and sheer confidence—are timeless.

Shopping her own archive, Iman revived a daring lace creation that began with a translucent bustier layered in intricate lace. It cinched at the waist with a sequined belt that shimmered and then cascaded into a ruffled column skirt, a romantic ode to mid-aughts elegance. Iman finished her dress with bold diamond cuffs and that unmistakable model poise.

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Last night’s celebration paid tribute to Valentino’s cofounders, Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti. Among the evening’s guests was Anne Hathaway, who stunned in a vintage Valentino couture corset gown from 2003, rendered in the house’s signature shade of red. And while Hathaway’s vintage Valentino moment was one for the books, Iman’s self-referential throwback was perhaps the only option to rival that kind of archival magic.

In 2007, Iman wore the risqué lace look to the Seventh on Sale Gala at the Lexington Armory in Manhattan, an event that raised funds for AIDS-related causes. It brought together top luxury designers (Valentino included) and fashion’s most defining models. That included Kate Moss, who Iman posed with at the event in coordinating black and silver-tinged looks. And though many might have lost track of the dress over those two decades between now and then, surely the look was in safe hands in Iman’s infamous fashion vault.

Nearly 20 years later, the dress (and the woman wearing it) looked more radiant than ever.