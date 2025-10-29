The appeal of a classic black dress is alluring for many, but Anne Hathaway likes hers in bright Valentino red. And with vintage credentials to match.

At the WWD Honors last night in New York, the actor stepped out in a stunning archival design from the early 2000s runways. Hathaway’s look came courtesy of Valentino’s fall 2003 couture show. (The label’s co-founders, Giancarlo Giammetti and Valentino Garavani, were honored at the event, which made the choice all the more fitting).

Done in Valentino’s signature red hue, the dress featured delicate spaghetti straps that moved into a ruched, corset-style bodice. At the waist, a floor-length skirt cascaded down Hathaway’s figure with ruffled layers. She styled her look minimally, opting for diamond jewels, a half-up, half-down hairdo, and a bright coral lip to match her bold dress.

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Garavani first introduced this iconic red hue on a tea-length dress called “La Fiesta” in 1959. It would go on to be a staple of the house, even earning the distinction of having its own Pantone color. For his final show in 2008, Garavani dressed his models exclusively in Valentino red.

Valentino’s dazzling red carpet designs have been a go-to for Hathaway for the better part of two decades. She’s worn the Italian label during some of the most important moments of her career, including three times at the Met Gala. The actor has often dipped into the brand’s archive, too. At The Fashion Awards in 2023, she wore a historic ivory gown from the label’s spring 1993 show.

She had also worn the shade to the 2011 Oscars, which she attended with the designer himself.

Bob Riha Jr/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Hathaway told reporters last night that she chose this particular dress partly because it debuted around when she was first introduced to Giammetti and Garavani. Funny enough, the trio met on the set of The Devil Wears Prada, where the Italians made cameos as themselves. Perhaps Hathaway’s convinced them to reprise their small roles in the upcoming sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2—it wouldn’t be too out there in the scheme of things, considering the sheer amount of star power to already grace that set.