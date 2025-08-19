The core trio headlining The Devil Wears Prada 2 needs no introduction. After over two decades of speculation, the film’s original, most prominent cast members—Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt—are returning for the sequel all these years later. But, as filming has commenced this summer in New York, there’s some very familiar (and famous) faces popping up alongside them. Suddenly, stopping by the set for a cameo appearance is hotter than any front row invite.

Sleuths have caught a who’s who of the fashion, film, media and influencer (yes, influencer) worlds infiltrating the Runway media conglomerate. The likes of Heidi Klum (who appeared in the original as herself) Anok Yai, and Bravo star Paige DeSorbo have all been spotted on set, as have Marc Jacobs, Ashley Graham, Ciara, and a very incognito Sydney Sweeney. There’s also been some unexpected sightings of media powerhouses, including ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, political commentator Molly Jong-Fast, and journalist and editor Kara Swisher.

Here, keep track of every celebrity cameo from The Devil Wears Prada 2 so far.

Heidi Klum Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Klum, who famously appeared in the original film during a front row scene as herself, is headed back to the world of Runway magazine.

Paige DeSorbo Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images DeSorbo, a Bravolebrity and co-host of the “Giggly Squad” podcast, sauntered onto set into a pink feathered dress and sandals.

Anok Yai Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Then came the models, including Anok Yai.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images And Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, and a model in her own right.

Amelia Dimoldenberg Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Another Amelia (Dimoldenberg) wore a wild look as she headed to film scenes.

Calum Harper Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Model and TikTok star Calum Harper donned a sheer shirt.

Tina Brown Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tina Brown, the former editor-in-chief of glossies such as The New Yorker and Vanity Fair, was rumored by Page Six to have filmed scenes for TDWP2 at the scene-y West Village restaurant, San Vicente. How oh-so meta.

Molly Jong-Fast Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brown was allegedly joined by writer and MSNBC political analyst, Molly Jong-Fast, at San Vicente. Per Page Six, Lena Dunham was also at the eatery but was dining at a separate, non-filmed table with her parents.

Kara Swisher Shannon Finney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kara Swisher completed the trio alongside Brown and Jong-Fast. She’s written for outlets including The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post and is the host of two podcasts: “Pivot” and “On With Kara.”

Jon Batiste MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Page Six also reported that Grammy winner and former The Late Show With Stephen Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste will appear in the film.

Marc Jacobs XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Marc Jacobs needs no introduction.

Sydney Sweeney Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Sleuths uncovered that this sweatshirt-wearing woman seen outside the set on August 6 was actually Sydney Sweeney. Look closely and you’ll see pieces of the actor’s famous blonde hair.

Ciara TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images Just months after Ciara reunited with Rihanna at the actual Met Gala, she slipped back into her finest fashions for TWDP2’s Met-inspired party. She was joined by Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, who is part of the film’s main cast.

Ashley Graham Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images Ashley Graham was also seen at the gala, which was filmed at the Museum of Natural History.

Alek Wek XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Runway legend Alek Wek was there, too.