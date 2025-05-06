Rihanna & Ciara Reunite at the 2025 Met Gala 14 Years After Infamous Feud

All is well between Rihanna and Ciara. The musicians were all smiles at the 2025 Met Gala last night, almost exactly fifteen years after their viral Twitter argument nearly broke the Internet.

After walking the Met Gala red carpet, the stars met up inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where they seemingly squashed their beef (again). It looks like the pair bonded over Rihanna’s baby bump, which she unveiled in style earlier in the evening. The Fenty mogul shared the news via a custom Marc Jacobs outfit that featured a boned corset top, a cropped tuxedo jacket, and a long skirt made out of jackets. Ciara, for her part, slipped into a nude illusion LaQuan Smith look for fashion’s night out.

So, what exactly was the pair’s issue in the first place?

Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna and Ciara’s feud began in 2011 after the “Goodies” singer appeared on an episode of Fashion Police, where she told the late Joan Rivers that Ri “wasn’t the nicest.” Rihanna clapped back at the claims on X (then Twitter), writing “My bad ci, did i 4get to tip u?” Ciara replied with “Trust me Rihanna u dont wanna see me on or off the stage,” leading the Bad Gal to write an infamous response, “Good luck with booking that stage u speak of.”

Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pair’s beef was rather short-lived, though. Not long after Rihanna’s now viral tweet, she wrote “Ciara baby, I love u girl! U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I’m heartbroken! That’s y l retaliated this way! So sorry! #letsmakeup.” The feeling was mutual. “Rhi u know its always been love since day 1! Doing shows/everything. you threw me off in that party! Apology accepted. Let’s chat in person,” Ciara wrote in response.

14 years is a long time, and Rihanna and Ciara have clearly squashed their beef well before last night’s gala. They even mixed and mingled with each other’s partners, A$AP Rocky and Russell Wilson.