Anne Hathaway has come a long way since her first Met Gala appearance in 2009. She attended her first just few years after her breakthrough in The Devil Wears Prada, and wore an indigo Marc Jacobs look with a towering bouffant hairstyle. It was a distinctly elegant, but also daring look that set the tone for Hathaway’s many Met Gala outings to come.

In the years since, Hathaway has worn everything from Princess of Genovia-worthy gowns to sheer dresses and very modern two-piece sets. The actor has slipped into Valentino on multiple occasions at the event (the Italian brand made her 2010 outfit, her edgy 2013 “Punk” look, and the burgundy gown she wore in 2018) but isn’t afraid to collaborate with other top brands like Ralph Lauren, Calvn Klein, and Versace, either. It was the latter that created perhaps Hathaway’s most memorable Met look to date—a spliced safety-pin dress in 2023 inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s love of tweed fabric.

In honor of Hathaway’s dedication to staying on theme, look through all of her Met Gala red carpet looks, here.

2023 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images 2023 was Hathaway’s first Met Gala in five years and the actor didn’t hold back with this Versace dress. The dress code reflected that year’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” exhibit, and Hathaway’s gown beautifully married the legacies of Gianni Versace and Lagerfeld in one show-stopping dress.

2018 Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The star embraced bold color at the 2018 Met when she wore a billowing Valentino gown. The halo-like accessories in her hair nodded to the Catholic theme that year.

2015 Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hathaway looked like liquid gold in a hooded lamé look from Ralph Lauren in 2015. The outfit took inspiration from a statue of Buddha to tie in the “China: Through The Looking Glass” theme.

2014 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images While the 2014 gala celebrated the 20th century dressmaker Charles James, Hathaway teamed up with Calvin Klein for a very modern two-piece look in bright red.

2013 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hathaway had fun with 2013’s “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” dress code, wearing a sheer and feathered Valentino dress and a blonde pixie cut à la Debbie Harry.

2010 Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Three years prior, the actor embodied the Princess of Genovia in a dazzling outfit by Valentino and Bulgari jewelry.