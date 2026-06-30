Inde Navarette’s Cherry-Covered Set Was Perfect For Her Front Row Debut

Last night was one of fashion firsts for rising star Inde Navarette. The young actor made her front row debut at the New York Public Library for Marc Jacobs’ spring 2027 runway show with an overwhelmingly cheerful vibe, far from her menacing breakout role in Curry Barker’s Obsession.

While arriving to the show in midtown, Navarette stepped out in a matching denim jacket and wide-leg jeans from Jacobs’ spring 2026 collection. For a whimsical feel, the comfortable set was covered in an overlapping print of red cherries. Navarette cleverly beat the summer heat by cuffing the sleeves of her jacket, which she wore unbuttoned over a simple black bandeau top.

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Of course, like other guests including Julia Fox and Jemima Kirke, Navarette toted Jacobs’ newly released Scene bag. The actor’s shoulder bag iteration was crafted in wine-red leather with curved gold hardware, smoothly complementing her outfit’s red tones. To keep focus on her outfit’s colors and patterns, the star simply finished her look with a low-heeled pair of black sandals, small silver hoop earrings, and a set of narrow-eyed sunglasses.

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Could this be just beginning of Navarette’s fashion world journey? After all, aside from several celebrities and a handful of social media influencers, Jacobs’ off-calendar shows feature an intimate crowd and are a hot commodity in the fashion community. It also cemented the label’s longstanding reputation for giving new stars their front-row sea legs, as its previously done with stars like Cardi B and Kim Petras.

Navarette isn’t the only star from Obsession that’s become a new fashion darling this season, either. Earlier this month, Barker stepped out for Thom Browne’s spring 2027 menswear show in Paris, as well. Though we haven’t spotted Michael Johnston in the front row, yet, it feels all but certain that the trio—whether separately or together—will make a splash during Fashion Month’s fall 2027 shows in September.