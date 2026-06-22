The Best Looks From Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2027

The World Cup may be taking over the U.S., Canada, and Mexico—but over in Europe, attention is on a different group of fit, attractive men in designer clothes. It’s Men’s Fashion Week, and not even football fever (or the rising temps in Europe) can stop editors from flocking to Milan and Paris for the latest from their favorite brands.

First up was the Italian fashion capital, where Simone Rocha unveiled the brand’s first-ever men’s collection on June 18, bringing the Irish designer’s whimsy to a whole new audience. Ralph Lauren held his second menswear show in six months with some very prep-forward looks from Purple Label and Polo. Prada, meanwhile, announced the return of the skinny jeans, following up an appearance on the runway from Julia Nobis with a parade of painted-on pants. The shows concluded with Thom Browne’s first outing at men’s fashion week, followed by a presentation from Armani.

Now, it’s off to Paris, where Michael Rider and Sarah Burton are set to present their menswear debuts for Celine and Givenchy, respectively. Hermès, meanwhile, will show a studio collection ahead of Grace Wales Bonner’s debut in January, while Jonathan Anderson will show his third men’s collection for Dior. There are also new offerings from Saint Laurent, Willy Chavarria, and Louis Vuitton, as well as Rick Owens, Junya Watanabe, and Vetements. So, we suggest you turn off the World Cup for a moment and take a scroll through the best looks from all the men’s spring runways.

Prada Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Prada Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Prada Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Prada Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Prada Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Prada Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Ralph Lauren Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Simone Rocha Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Dolce & Gabbana Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Dolce & Gabbana Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Dolce & Gabbana Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Dolce & Gabbana Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images