Today, Irina Shayk went wrong shoe and wrong decade for the exact right amount of French seaside comfort. The Russian model is in town for the Cannes Film Festival and was spotted leaving the Hotel Martinez in a ladylike slip dress. Not only did she layer a neon bra underneath, but she paired both items with athletic sneakers and scrunched-up athletic socks that harkened back to the ones Princess Diana used to wear with her infamous biker shorts.

Shayk based her look around a butter yellow number from Self-Portrait. Given the dress’s relatively low neckline, Shayk was able to layer a highlighter yellow lace bra underneath. Exposed undergarments have been a major trend for stars of late, but there likely won’t be too many on the actual Cannes red carpet this year given the festival’s recent dress code. Perhaps that’s why Shayk decided to flash her bra outside of her hotel, and not on the actual red carpet.

Shayk’s lace skivvy wasn’t the only interesting styling choice, though. She wore a structured handbag with a metallic bow (also from Self-Portrait), pearl drop earrings, and functional Nike sneakers with above-the-ankle socks. While millennials long preferred demure no-show socks, more recent Gen Z tastes have shifted back to covering up those ankles. The recent prevalence of “wrong shoe theory” styling meant it was only a matter of time until we saw an A-lister step out in something like athletic socks and a slip dress.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Shayk was one of the first to step onto the Cannes red carpet during the festival’s opening ceremony. The model opted for an archival Armani Privé look from 2019—an off-the-shoulder stunner with gorgeous sleeves and a dramatic puff skirt.

It was a type of glamour typical of the festival, but a slight departure from Shayk’s track record in the South of France.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2023, Shayk had one of the more talked-about red carpet looks of the festival. She showed up to the Firebrand premiere in an ab-baring Mowalola bra top that she paired with a matching low-rise skirt. She also wore a completely sheer Gucci bra and thong that year, though not for one of the official red carpets. The model skipped the 2024 edition, but looks to be back to her fashionable ways this year.

Though the anti-nudity policy is new to this year’s dress code, sneakers have long been banned on the actual Cannes red carpet. So, expect Shayk to leave her Nikes and white socks at home when she attends her next premiere.