Iris Apfel’s Flamboyant Wardrobe Is Going Up For Auction

“I’m a very early collector,” Iris Apfel told W in 2022. “I think I must have started collecting maybe 15 minutes out of my mother’s womb.” Now, the results of that dedication are up for display (and sale) almost a year after the style icon’s death. Starting on January 28 and running through February 13, Christie’s take online bidding for “Unapologetically Iris: The Personal Collection of Iris Apfel.”

The auction consists of over 200 of Apfel’s personal items, including clothing, accessories, even home goods and decorative pieces. Of course, there will be numerous glasses available as well, with the ability to buy them in bulk. “I’ve got so many I couldn’t count—just swimming in glassware,” Apfel told W in 2021 when asked to quantify her collection.

Eighteen pairs of glasses from Apfel’s collaboration with Zenni. CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2024

Other notable items up for sale include a color-blocked silk Carolina Herrera shirtdress, a Dior Haute Couture multicolored ostrich feather coat, and a green and red satin Bill Blass evening coat. Of course, the decorative items are just as covetable. Apfel began her career as an interior designer, and she remained passionate about the craft throughout her life, adorning her New York City and Palm Beach homes as extravagantly as she did her person. One carved ostrich statue topped with a plush Kermit the Frog (which Apfel nicknamed “Gussy”) proves Apfel’s unique style taste translated into her design sensibilities.

A tri-color block shirt dress from Carolina Herrera. CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2024

A Dior Haute Couture multicolor feather coat. CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2024

The auction is projected to bring in over $250,000, with all proceeds going toward a charitable trust. “Gussy” is currently expected to bring in the most money with an estimated sale price of $6,000 to $8,000, while a colorful faux fur Adrienne Landau vest is predicted among one of the most inexpensive lots at $100 to $200.

The oldest piece in the fashion category is an empire waist, paisley-patterned satin coat dress from the 1950s. Other designs hail from the mid and late-20th century, but there is also a significant amount of representation from the current decade. A handful of pieces are assumed to be designed by or for Apfel exclusively, including items from her 2022 collab with H&M. And if you want to buy some Apfel branded items, you’re in luck. A custom-painted travel case featuring “Iris” across the front is available for bidding, as is a dress from Alice & Olivia’s 2018 collection inspired by the style icon, featuring her face on the embroidered skirt.

Pieces from Apfel’s 2022 collab with H&M. CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2024

Bidding will be available online beginning on January 28, but those who wish to see the items in person can visit them on their tour. The first stop is Christie’s Miami location, where the lots will be on display January 24 and 25. They will then head to The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, where Apfel spent her winters, from January 29 to 31. Further collection highlights will also be on display at Christie’s New York from February 8 to 12.