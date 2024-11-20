According to Iris Law, Office Siren dressing isn’t just reserved for business hours. Yesterday in New York, Law brought the viral trend from the boardroom to the late-night city streets—all with the help of a classic model off-duty styling trick: all-black everything.

Law slipped into a pair of pinstripe dress pants that she cinched with a black studded belt. She styled her bottoms with a matching sleeveless vest that featured a plunging neckline and exaggerated lapels on either side. While some wouldn’t initially consider a striped business vest as a “going out” top—usually, those are full of sheer fabrics and party-ready sequins—Law managed to make her’s late night-appropriate thanks to a plunging neckline. All Law needed was a tiny pair of Bayonetta glasses to really take her look even further into Office Siren territory.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The Office Siren trend sprung to prominence way back in January 2024, in large part to Bella Hadid and her unbuttoned office shirts and rectangular eye glasses. The look surprisingly began to pop up on the red carpet—who could have ever imagined that office wear would replace cocktail attire?—thanks to the likes of Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell.

Law’s version of the trend blends many of its hallmarks with the signature off-duty chicness that we’ve come to expect from top models over the years. Of course, her outfit is completely devoid of logos and bold colors. It also brought just the right amount of sex appeal to the genre of business wear, in large part due to her vest’s low-cut neckline. But Law’s styling choices—the studded black belt, sleek Saint Laurent shoes—helped to turn her look from just office attire into something she could have conceivably worn to some swanky late-night lounge.

Simply, Law proved that the Office Siren trend looks even better on someone who is off the clock.