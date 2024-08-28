Like a true fashion girl, Taylor Russell’s first red carpet look at the 2024 Venice Film Festival bridged fashion’s thirst for ’90s vintage with the trendiest summer shoe.

Russell hit the Venice step and repeat today wearing a John Galliano skirt suit from the spring 1995 runway, a collection full of sexed-up skirt suits that channeled “Office Siren” before most TikTok users were born. Russell’s jacket reimagined the traditional office blazer with a cinched, almost corset-like waist and lapels that sat along her shoulders instead of falling directly down the front. The piece also featured ’90s-influenced padded shoulders, black buttons, and small bow details along both sleeves. Her pencil skirt was designed in the same wool fabric and finished off just above her ankles. But instead of opting for a shoe more indicative of 1995, the actress went for the hottest fad in footwear right now: sheer.

She wore a pair of black lace-up Gianvito Rossi pumps that were finished with a see-through toe portion. The actress rounded out her look with a blunt pixie cut hairdo, natural makeup, and stud earrings.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Russell’s sheer pumps—similar styles have been worn by everyone from Dua Lipa to Kylie Jenner—brought a trendy finish to her trophy Galliano vintage set. It’s also fitting that she chose to wear Galliano for her first major outing at Venice this year.

Of course, the Gibraltar-born creative has been a go-to designer for celebrities recently, with many taking a special liking to archival pieces from his work at Givenchy, Dior, and his namesake label. For Russell, someone who never backs down from a fashion statement, bridging ’90s office attire with 2024’s hottest shoe comes with the territory.

Although Russell doesn’t have a film slated to premiere at this year’s festival, she is a member of one of the international juries tasked with doling out the “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film. Historically, the actress has brought some pretty big style moments to Venice’s famed canals, especially alongside her Bones and All co-star Timothée Chalamet in 2022. That year, she wore everything from second-skin black dresses to a dramatic Balenciaga gown that channeled the starlets of Old Hollywood. We’re sure to see plenty more of Russell as the Venice Film Festival kicks into high gear over the next two weeks—and plenty more jaw-dropping fashion moments from where this vintage Galliano set came from, too.