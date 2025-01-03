Iris Law grew up between California and London, but by the looks of it, she’s living her full southern fantasy heading into 2025. Law, who from the looks of her Instagram spent large portions of 2024 in various Japanese cities and suburbs, enjoyed the last minutes of the calendar year in... Georgia?

In photos shared to Instagram, a shoe-less Law slipped into a white nightie that she wore as a mini dress. She added a backward hat in the south’s pattern du jour: camouflage. She finished the fit with a khaki coat which looked like it was from one of Law’s go-to British labels, Burberry. You can take the girl out of London...

Naturally, the model was flanked by one of those large pick-up trucks that run rampant in the American South as she posed for photos. Her location was easily recognized given the vehicle’s Georgia license plate which was decorated with the state’s official fruit: the peach.

@lirisaw

We’re not quite sure how Law found herself in Georgia rather than one of the typically “It” destinations celebrities make their way to for NYE festivities. But it seems like the Brit had quite the time in the state. She shared photos of typical southern cuisine, a trip to some sort of lake, and even a wide-angle shot of her GMC truck. Though from a previous Instagram post, it seems as though she spent the bulk of the holiday season in the celebrity-friendly Los Angeles.

Law’s off-duty fashion choices rarely match the types of (usually sheer) pieces she wears on the red carpet, meaning that it isn’t exactly surprising to see cosplaying as someone from the sun belt. Only time will tell if Law decides to spend as much time in Georgia this year as she did in Japan throughout 2024.