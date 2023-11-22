On the call sheet and credits he’s listed as “Jacob Elordi,” but to the Internet he is best known as “6’5 Babygirl.” After getting his start in Netflix’s teenybopper hit
The Kissing Booth franchise then cementing his one-to-watch status as Euphoria’s resident sociopathic-narcissist Nate Jacobs, 2023 was the year when Elordi transcended his characters and became a star in his own right. He won rave reviews for his portrayal of Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s and followed it up with a starring role in Priscilla Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. Although he’s now well-known as a champion of the male handbag, on the red carpet he’s not necessarily chasing headlines like some other young stars. Instead, his style tends to be refined with a bit of a retro elegance. One night, he’ll channel the minimal ’90s chic of John F. Kennedy Jr.; the next, he’ll be dressed like the richest (and chicest) man in the VIP booth at Studio 54. The overall effect is someone who may just be a timeless leading man in the making. Here, a look back at Elordi’s best red carpet hits. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
For
GQ’s Men of the Year event in Los Angeles, Elordi wore full Bottega Veneta. His wool pinstripe suit was offset with a wide-collar, pineapple-hued shirt that gave the outfit that retro feel he craves. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
For the
Saltburn premiere in Los Angeles, Elordi opted for a classic brown three-piece suit from Burberry—a fitting move, as he played an aristocratic English student in the film. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Stopping by Jimmy Fallon’s studio in October, Elordi wore a simple but effective Valentino creation.
2023: SiriusXM Appearance
Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
During a conversation with Andy Cohen at SiriusXM’s studios in New York, Elordi opted for casual workwear courtesy of Saint Laurent.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Stopping by to catch Valentino’s spring 2024 menswear show in Milan, Elordi paired a leather blazer with a pair of thigh-grazing schoolboy shorts.
2023: Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store Reopening
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
While attending the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s New York City flagship, Elordi went with a laid-back Valentino fit featuring an untied bow. The open collar, of course, showed off his Tiffany necklace.
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
At a TAG Heuer event in London, Elordi paired a Valentino blazer with a pair of jeans. We just know
Jenna Lyons would approve.
2023: Venice International Film Festival
Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images
For the premiere of
Priscilla at the Venice International Film Festival, Elordi wore a classic Valentino tuxedo. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
For his Met Gala debut, Elordi wore a black tuxedo that at first seemed absolutely classic—until you realize it’s embroidered with Buberry’s trademark charging knight logo.
2022: Bottega Veneta Show
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bottega’s fall 2022 show in Milan was the perfect excuse for Elordi to bring out one of his favored bags (it’s Bottega, of course).
2021: Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images
Elordi mixed a classic double-breasted jacket with a pair of wide-cut gray slacks at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in California.
Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images
He’s never beating the “wide collar lover” allegations. Elordi sat down with Jimmy Kimmel in a wine-colored Hugo Boss suit and a Seventies-style shirt.
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
For Burberry’s fall 2020 show in London, Elordi mixed it up a bit in a sequined mesh shirt layered underneath an oversize white tee. The subtle mullet suggests he was ready to experiment at that moment.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Attending a G’Day USA dinner, Elordi offset his traditional double-breasted suit with a bolo tie.
2019: Golden Globes After Party
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
He stayed close to
Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer for HBO’s 2019 Golden Globes after party, while wearing a checked suit. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At this time, Elordi clearly favored a simple checked suit.
2012: Emirates Stakes Day
Marianna Massey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Apparently, Australia always knew Elordi was destined for greatness. He was crowned the winner of the “Men’s Fashion on the Field” competition at an Emirates airline event back in 2012.