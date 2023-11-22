On the call sheet and credits he’s listed as “Jacob Elordi,” but to the Internet he is best known as “6’5 Babygirl.” After getting his start in Netflix’s teenybopper hit The Kissing Booth franchise then cementing his one-to-watch status as Euphoria’s resident sociopathic-narcissist Nate Jacobs, 2023 was the year when Elordi transcended his characters and became a star in his own right. He won rave reviews for his portrayal of Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and followed it up with a starring role in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. Although he’s now well-known as a champion of the male handbag, on the red carpet he’s not necessarily chasing headlines like some other young stars. Instead, his style tends to be refined with a bit of a retro elegance. One night, he’ll channel the minimal ’90s chic of John F. Kennedy Jr.; the next, he’ll be dressed like the richest (and chicest) man in the VIP booth at Studio 54. The overall effect is someone who may just be a timeless leading man in the making. Here, a look back at Elordi’s best red carpet hits.

2023: GQ Men of the Year Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images For GQ’s Men of the Year event in Los Angeles, Elordi wore full Bottega Veneta. His wool pinstripe suit was offset with a wide-collar, pineapple-hued shirt that gave the outfit that retro feel he craves.

2023: Saltburn Premiere Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the Saltburn premiere in Los Angeles, Elordi opted for a classic brown three-piece suit from Burberry—a fitting move, as he played an aristocratic English student in the film.

2023: The Tonight Show NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Stopping by Jimmy Fallon’s studio in October, Elordi wore a simple but effective Valentino creation.

2023: SiriusXM Appearance Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During a conversation with Andy Cohen at SiriusXM’s studios in New York, Elordi opted for casual workwear courtesy of Saint Laurent.

2023: Valentino Show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stopping by to catch Valentino’s spring 2024 menswear show in Milan, Elordi paired a leather blazer with a pair of thigh-grazing schoolboy shorts.

2023: Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store Reopening Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While attending the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s New York City flagship, Elordi went with a laid-back Valentino fit featuring an untied bow. The open collar, of course, showed off his Tiffany necklace.

2023: TAG Heuer Event Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images At a TAG Heuer event in London, Elordi paired a Valentino blazer with a pair of jeans. We just know Jenna Lyons would approve.

2023: Venice International Film Festival Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images For the premiere of Priscilla at the Venice International Film Festival, Elordi wore a classic Valentino tuxedo.

2023: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For his Met Gala debut, Elordi wore a black tuxedo that at first seemed absolutely classic—until you realize it’s embroidered with Buberry’s trademark charging knight logo.

2022: Bottega Veneta Show Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bottega’s fall 2022 show in Milan was the perfect excuse for Elordi to bring out one of his favored bags (it’s Bottega, of course).

2021: Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images Elordi mixed a classic double-breasted jacket with a pair of wide-cut gray slacks at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in California.

2021: Jimmy Kimmel Live! Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images He’s never beating the “wide collar lover” allegations. Elordi sat down with Jimmy Kimmel in a wine-colored Hugo Boss suit and a Seventies-style shirt.

2020: Burberry Show Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Burberry’s fall 2020 show in London, Elordi mixed it up a bit in a sequined mesh shirt layered underneath an oversize white tee. The subtle mullet suggests he was ready to experiment at that moment.

2020: G’Day USA Dinner Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Attending a G’Day USA dinner, Elordi offset his traditional double-breasted suit with a bolo tie.

2019: Golden Globes After Party Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images He stayed close to Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer for HBO’s 2019 Golden Globes after party, while wearing a checked suit.

2018: GQ Party Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At this time, Elordi clearly favored a simple checked suit.