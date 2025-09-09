When it comes to men’s suiting, Jacob Elordi suggests sizing up. In the midst of promoting his starring role in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, the actor is making the case for big, baggy tailoring.

Last night at the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Elordi slipped into a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta ensemble, a custom outfit from the Italian house’s newly-appointed designer, Louise Trotter. It started off with a strong-shouldered double-breasted coat that was just roomy enough in the body. Down below, Elordi wore a pair of tapered black trousers that sat away from his frame and featured slight bunching at the hem. For a pop of color, the actor styled his modern suit with a ruby red pocket square and a crisp white undershirt. Finishing off the look was a pair of sleek leather slippers and rectangular glasses.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elordi has always been a suit-and-tie kind of guy on the red carpet, but his recent penchant for oversized tailoring stands out from the styles he’s worn in the past. We’ll stop short of labeling this “method dressing,” but perhaps it’s noteworthy that Elordi plays “The Creature” in the film, a character that’s often been portrayed in popular media in a big, big blazer.

At the Venice Film Festival in late August, the actor once again embraced the too-big (but not too big) suit for the Frankenstein premiere. Again in Bottega Veneta, the actor wore an all-black two-piece look that continued in the same vein as his latest ensemble.

Though his suit jacket was slightly more fitted, it still played with proportion more than the typical overly-tailored men’s suit that we’re used to seeing on the red carpet. Paired with a black bow tie, glasses, and woven Intrecciato shoes, the outfit was a nice switch up to the usually quite simple—and, let’s face it, boring—suits that dominate the red carpet among Hollywood’s men.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Elordi has emerged as one of the foremost tastemakers in men’s fashion of late—wearing everything from micro-mini leather shorts to coveted designer bags. But instead of introducing something new to the menswear lexicon, his suiting proposals suggests that reworking the classics is just as noteworthy as inventing something entirely novel.