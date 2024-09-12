Leave it Jenna Lyons to make a style statement without trying too hard. Like any Fashion Week veteran, Lyons shopped her own legendary closets, applied a few fiery styling tricks, and managed to bring a bright pop of cherry red to an autumnal color palette during the final day of NYFW.

Lyons turned up to the Kallmeyer spring 2025 runway show in a classic fall staple: the khaki trench. The designer and Real Housewife belted the outerwear piece into a slick maxi dress and popped its collar à la the ’80s. Lyons then offset her coat’s dramatic, flared silhouette with an unexpected color way down below. She wore bold red tights (something she showed off, topless, later on her Instagram) that were tucked into a pair of matching pointed-toe pumps from Prada. The pairing was reminiscent of Balenciaga’s infamous pantaboots that Kim Kardashian’s made popular over the years. Of course, Lyons’s version was homemade. She finished the outfit with blackout oversized glasses and a slicked-back hair style.

Lyons was hard to miss with her cherry red shoes—a style that’s been, well, everywhere recently—which might make some hesitant to sport a look so recognizable on more than one occasion. Well, not everyone is Jenna Lyons.

Matt Borkowski/BFA.com/Shutterstock

This spring, Lyons attended a “Fashion Icons” discussion at the 92Y while wearing the same tights-heels combination. For that outing, she went for a more severe coat up top, pairing her shoes with a leather number worn without a shirt. The designer styled her hair in a pin-straight ‘do and sported clear cat-eye glasses.

In a recycled fashion moment that would make Cate Blanchett oh-so proud, Lyons re-styled that coat for Luar’s New York Fashion Week banger earlier this week. The former J.Crew creative director wore the edgy piece on top of a white button down shirt and a matching tie. She even pulled out the same statement eyeglasses she donned in April. Footwear was again kept to a pointed silhouette in the form of sleek black heels.

Clearly, Lyons knows a thing or two about color theory.