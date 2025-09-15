Jenna Ortega’s Emmys Top Is More Jewelry Than Fabric

Can you call it naked dressing if it’s not really a dress at all? Jenna Ortega’s show-stopping 2025 Emmy Awards ensemble actually has more in common with the jewelry department than it does the clothing rack.

Following a goth-fueled fashion streak for Wednesday season two, the star decided to switch it up with full-out surrealist glamour for the 77th annual awards in Los Angeles. Ortega slipped into an ornate bustier from Sarah Burton’s fall 2025 collection (the designer’s debut offering for the French house), turning the concept of naked dressing on its head. Instead of traditional sheer fabric, the star’s Givenchy top was designed with various jewels and gemstones—pearls, rubies, quartz, you name it—in varying shapes, sizes, and clarities. Burton was inspired by the notion of a broken chandelier and used upcycled vintage jewelry to assemble the piece.

Ortega, working with her long-time stylist Enrique Melendez, wore the showpiece without underpinnings. She opted to pair it with a low-rise black maxi skirt with a daringly high leg split. No accessories (because who needs a bracelet when your top looks like that?), dainty pearl earrings, and strappy platform heels rounded out the actor’s ensemble. The remnants of Ortega’s Wednesday method style—a dark black lip, dramatic eyeliner, and a jet black updo—were the finishing touches.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Awards season always calls for a requisite amount of sheer styles on each red carpet—the VMAs were full of them earlier this month, and the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, and Oscars are sure to be next year, too. But instead of just slipping on some mesh and calling it a day, Ortega redefined the naked look in a way that has us re-thinking the very purposes of the jewelry we keep on our wrists and necks.