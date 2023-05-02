Jenna Ortega Puts a ‘Wednesday’ Twist On The Met Gala Theme

Jenna Ortega gave us Wednesday on a Monday.

The 20-year-old actress arrived on the Met Gala red carpet in a custom Thom Browne look that could have been swiped off the set of her hit Netflix show — with a few high fashion updates.

Her ensemble mixed several references from Karl Lagerfeld’s reign at Chanel, from the tweed, to the pearl detail, to the bows, to the corset and blazer — all with a Thom Browne suiting and oxford spin, of course. She joined Janelle Monae, Cardi B, Trevor Noah and Teyana Taylor (to name a few), who also wore Thom Browne on the carpet.

It’s a stark, goth (and glam) departure from Ortega’s bright pink Valentino ensemble at the 2022 Met Gala. In fact, she admitted back in March that the character has had an influence on her personal style (the black, lace Versace slip dress with a matching veil she wore to the premiere comes to mind).

Art imitating life is alive, well, and goth on the Met Gala red carpet.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images