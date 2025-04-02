Jenna Ortega has a new role in The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow and, seemingly, a whole new look. The actor ditched her usual brand of schoolgirl goth for pure pop fantasy to promote the project at CinemaCon in Las Vegas yesterday.

Ortega slipped into a head-to-toe Versace look from the Italian label’s spring 2025 collection. The actor’s semi-sheer top, which she left unbuttoned for a more casual look, nodded to the Boho trend with a funky, ’70s-inspired print. She tucked her shirt into suede hot pants that she layered with a double-breasted suit coat. Towering lilac sandals finished the look.

This embrace of bold color and pattern is somewhat of a departure for Ortega, who for a while seemed to prefer gothic, even macabre, looks on the red carpet. But considering she’s promoting a new project, and not the darker Wednesday or Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, it’s likely she and her stylist Enrique Melendez have something new planned for her upcoming press tour. However, Ortega maintained her vampy edge within this more playful look by bleaching her eyebrows.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ortega plays a woman named Annie, or Anima, in Hurry Up Tomorrow, which stars The Weeknd as “a musician plagued by insomnia [who] gets pulled into an odyssey with a stranger [Ortega] who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.” The musician surprised CinemaCon with a performance just moments after Ortega talked about her new role.

“She’s kind of Abel, in a sense,” she said, adding that her character represents the “conversations that he’s been neglecting with himself.” She added that the role “feels like an experience or a feeling. When you go into [the movie] with that mentality, it makes a lot of sense.”

As for what Ortega has in store on the red carpet before the film makes its way to theaters, that remains to be seen. The trailer does have its edgier elements, and if The Idol is anything to go by, viewers are in for a few twists. So while Ortega could surely revert to her goth aesthetic for the film’s press tour, more free-spirited moments like this one would be a nice addition to her repertoire.