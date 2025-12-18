Jennie has earned the nickname “Human Chanel” by her loving fans, and her latest stage outfit proved exactly why. During a recent performance in Singapore, the Blackpink star subverted the house’s classically feminine aesthetic for something much edgier.

Although Jennie has never shied away from Chanel’s signature sensibilities like tweed and LBDs, her look leaned into a more provocative sensibility. She started off with a burgundy leather bomber jacket that featured gold hardware and an embossed “CC” logo on the reverse. Underneath, she wore nothing but a black Chanel bra that had a layered effect to it. The singer finished her look with Y2K-style glasses and a black mini skirt. For added attitude, she let the top of her burgundy underwear poke out from her skirt’s waistband.

Later on in the show, Jennie changed into her twist on the Candian tuxedo. She wore a double-denim look courtesy of Schiaparelli that centered on a cropped jacket. It was designed with a fitted bodice, oversized sleeves, and statement gold buttons to match. She paired her coat with matching hots that were styled with a stacked gold and black belt. The “mutant belt” has been a staple in Jennie’s stage repertoire of late, having worn a doubled waist accessory with jeans while on stage in Indonesia.

Rounding out the singer’s show looks was perhaps the edgiest ensemble of the entire bunch. She wore a biker-style bra designed to mimic the look of a motorcycle coat. That was layered with a navy blue nylon jacket. Tying in the distressed details, Jennie polished the look with a pair of tiny shorts designed with zips, cut-outs, and a faux thong. Black go-go boots and sleek glasses were the final touches.

No one does stage style “Like Jennie.”