Stage costumes rarely resemble anything we’d wear in real life—or even what designers send down the runways—but Blackpink’s Jennie has always operated by her own set of rules. The singer continually blurs the line between pop-star spectacle and approachable street style, and her latest look is no exception. This time, she stepped out in an ensemble with a styling trick lifted straight from the spring 2026 catwalks.

For Blackpink’s November 1 performance in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jennie stepped out in her twist on the Canadian tuxedo. Courtesy of Acne Studios, it featured a sleeveless crop top and baggy blue jeans, both emblazoned with shimmering crystals. Her trousers, however, were where the look’s emphasis lied.

Jennie’s pants were designed with an ultra-oversized fit and sat low on her hips. But, that didn’t stop her from stacking two black leather belts over one another—a styling move that was merely for aesthetics, considering her pants slouched low enough to reveal her white Acne Studios boxers. In fact, the backside of the trousers showed that Jennie’s belts were purely decorative. It had a silver zip running up the reverse.

@jennierubyjane

No, this isn’t the first time Jennie has broken with music star conventions to wear jeans on stage. (Actually, just last month she slipped on unbuttoned denim trousers to wear with her Lagerfeld-era Chanel tighty-whities). But her embrace of the stacked belt look aligns with a larger movement going on in fashion.

For the spring 2026, designers embraced maximal accessorizing, especially centered on the waist. There were quadruple-layered belts at Louis Vuitton, unclasped belts by Versace’s Dario Vitale, and thin waist cinchers at Tom Ford. It’s a look that’s been around for a few seasons—Miu Miu was one of the first to coin the aesthetic for fall 2022—but is quickly picking up steam among the fashion set. Jennie included.