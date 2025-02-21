Jennie unleashed the music video for her latest single “ExtraL” today with some help from the newly-minted Grammy winner, Doechii. Considering the fashion prowess of both musicians, it’s no wonder they pulled together some coordinating eye-popping looks.

Jennie begins the video solo in a crisp white suit coat from Schiaparelli (complete with the label’s signature gilded buttons) and baggy trousers that sit loosely on her hips. She paired both pieces with a gold belly chain and a sheer bra in burgundy. Doechii then enters the video wearing the same suit and bra combination. Though instead of a waist chain, the rapper went with a gold necklace and dramatic earrings. After taking off their coats momentarily, the duo then change into head-to-toe burgundy looks: tights worn as pants and cropped tank tops accented with some feather fringe.

“ExtraL” is Jennie’s fourth single off her forthcoming debut solo album, Ruby, which is set for release on March 7. Prior to today’s drop, Jennie previously released “Mantra,” “Zen,” and “Love Hangover” featuring Dominic Fike. Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, and Kali Uchis are also featured on Ruby. Following her album release, Jennie will take to the California desert for her first solo set at Coachella this spring (her Blakcpink bandmate Lisa will also perform at the festival). She’s also scheduled to reunite with Blackpink in the summer for a limited-run of stadium shows.

“I knew what I wanted, so I’ve been manifesting it for the longest time,” Jennie said of the “ExtraL” during a recent interview. “It takes time and things need to really work out and coordinate together for a song to work out, and it magically did.”

“This whole making a full album is a new experience for me. I really just had to break through that wall and find myself before I got in the studio with any other artist. So once I got through that wall within myself, everything felt pretty natural and easy.”