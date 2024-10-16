Jennie Kim Invents a New Type Of Layering For Fall

Fall layering has a pretty standard formula: sweaters worn atop long-sleeved shirts, trench coats thrown upon dresses. Yesterday in Los Angeles, Blackpink’s Jennie had other ideas. The singer made the case for wearing two pairs of pants right on top of one another.

Jennie was seen arriving to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show in a stylish off-duty outfit. She began her layering experiment with a pair of parachute trousers from the brand Cerric that slung loosely across her hips. Underneath, she slipped into navy blue sweatpants which sat just high enough on her waist to show off its elastic waistband. The look was basically the modern equivalent of the exposed boxers trend seen all over the biggest pop stars of the 2000s, but done Jennie’s way. Though it’s still a mystery how she prevented her blue pants from scrunching up awkwardly inside her gray pair—maybe they were cut-offs?

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Jennie added a leather motorcycle jacket to her outfit while visiting signage promoting her new song “Mantra” earlier in the day. She wore the outerwear piece with a cropped Jean Paul Gaultier t-shirt.

Pants worn atop other pants seems to be a running theme within Jennie’s style recently. She wore a sportier version of the styling trick while rehearsing for the “Mantra” video, pairing bright red bottoms with baggy nylon pants.

Jennie kept up her experimental style streak during her Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance of “Mantra,” which also happened to be her US television debut. She donned another graphic crop top, this one she decided to deck out with strands of red necklaces, and knee-high boots worn alongside exposed white socks.

The show piece of Jennie’s stage outfit was her teensy black hot pants that were adorned with silver baubles, forks, and spoons. If Cate Blanchett were a global pop star, she’d most definitely place an order for these.