Blackpink member Jennie Kim’s video vixen style is bar none. In the music video for “Spot!,” her next collaboration with Zico, she came armed with some killer moves, a sprinkle of 2000s fashion, and two different twists on the classic mini skirt.

When first we see Jennie in the clip, she’s decked out in a pair of slouchy low-rise jeans, an ab-baring crop top, and a pair of Adidas Samba sneakers. After dancing around her bedroom, she then picks out something even shorter: a teensy mini skirt and a matching crop top. Her skirt, designed in a gray office fabric, featured layers of pleats, an asymmetrical hemline, and edgy details alongside the side like a safety pin clasp and a red handkerchief. The star accented her bottoms with a cropped white t-shirt which she layered below a sleeveless black tank top. Accessories like silver chains, a baseball cap, and black puddle boots certainly added some edge to things, too.

Between the posters behind her and the equally as 2000s-inspired fashion of her co-star, Jennie looked straight out of a early aughts music video.

Later on, Jennie switched to another mini skirt. This one, a more simple black piece, was styled with a graphic collared shirt that she paired with a black tie. Layers upon layers of pearl necklaces brought a ladylike finish to the look—and perhaps nodded to her longtime Chanel ambassadorship—while simple black heels rounded everything out.

Jennie doesn’t appear to abide by any sort of pop star playbook when it comes to her video style. While these two looks border on edgier territory, we also recently witnessed the signer test drive another skimpy silhouette, the hyper-feminine tutu dress, during the visual for her song “You & Me.” There’s no denying that Jennie is one of the most exciting forces in fashion nowadays, nailing balletcore and pieces like these reworked mini skirts with ease. And while many stars might show off their style during red carpet and galas—which Jennie is certainly well versed in—for the singer, she has no problem highlighting her signature style all while one-two-stepping.