There may be no better indication of balletcore’s hold on, well, everything than Jennie Kim’s latest performance video, “You & Me.” In it, Jennie is a K-pop ballerina come to life and it seems that, in addition to her signature dreamy vocals, tutus are well on their way to becoming the singer’s secret weapon.

The release of the track has been a long time coming for BLINKS—Jennie performed the song during Blackpink’s recently completed Born Pink World Tour and it is the star’s first solo release since 2018’s “Solo.” Singing about a lover, the video opens with the 27-year-old performing elegant choreography in a siren red look while flanked by a line of backup dancers.

Her semi-sheer top, from fashion girl favorite Fanci Club, featured a halter silhouette and a neckline adorned with fabric roses. She then added on a pair of Mary Jane heels from Nodaleto as well as red leg warmers. And to really drive home the balletcore feel, the K-pop star rounded out her look with a layered, tulle mini skirt and a red ribbon that doubled as a bracelet.

From there, Jennie then switched into another tutu look, this one, in all-black. The ensemble followed almost the exact same silhouette as her opening ensemble—the only exception being an off-the-shoulder top that was glittering with sequins.

It’s clear that the tutu is becoming something of a staple for Jennie. Even in the song’s cover art, designed by Sailor Moon author Naoko Takeuchi, a comic-style Jennie donned a purple tutu, hair bows, and ribbon-like ponytails.

During her and Blackpink’s global tour, Jennie made a regular habit of hitting the stage in tulle skirts and coquettish looks. For a stop in Osaka, Japan, she wore a satin, ruffled top from New York label Area that she paired with white bottoms, cotton socks, and black ballet flats.

@jennierubyjane

Just a few days later, she hit the stage in a black tutu dress from Simone Rocha and even hit up the store of, arguably, fashion’s biggest ballet flats advocate, Sandy Liang. Clearly, whether Jennie is performing her hits, starring in elaborate videos, or simply, engaging in some retail therapy it’s safe to assume she’ll be doing so in a tutu.