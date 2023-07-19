There’s a certain art to tour dressing. Stars are tasked with finding a balance between functionality and flair, something you can nail choreography in but also look like you’re not breaking a sweat while doing so. Well, rather unsurprisingly, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim seems to have faired pretty well in this area. And over the weekend in Paris, the 27-year-old K-pop star added another sparkling performance ensemble to her repertoire.

Taking the stage with her bandmates in the French capital, Jennie went with a monochrome look, this one, a riff on the Little Black Dress. For the top half, she wore two pieces from one of her favorite brands: Simone Rocha.

Let’s start with the mini dress. The piece is from the British brand’s fall/winter 2023 collection and features a completely sheer bodice that falls into a tutu-inspired skirt. There were also a variety of embroidered bows (a signature of Jennie’s style) throughout the dress and corset-style boning. The star layered a simple black bodysuit (also with bow embroidery) underneath the dress. But Jennie’s use of sequins and bows didn’t stop there, of course.

While her sequined leg warmers looked like they were part of the full Simone Rocha look, they are actually from Chanel’s resort 2023 collection. The flashy leg pieces worked well within the rest of the look and made sense given Jennie’s status as the “Human Chanel,” after all.

For footwear, Jennie chose a pair of Three To Eighty platform Mary Janes. The shoes nodded to the ballet flat obsession going on right now (they also had a bow) but were also a practical choice for moving on stage given the sneaker-like soles.

While many pop stars may opt for a bodysuit here or a two-piece set there, Jennie has shown herself to experiment with her on stage looks. Her performance picks have included dresses from Dion Lee, Mowalola knit tops, bodysuits by Mugler, and many more. Thankfully for Blackpink fans, the girls have a handful of dates remaining on their Born Pink tour, so they can certainly expect to see some more styles from Jennie.

