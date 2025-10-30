Jennie’s Lace Body Suit Is All About “Bad Taste”

Jennie Kim’s latest stage outfit is all about bad taste. That’s not an insult. It’s from the recent runway collection of the New York–born, Paris-based label Vaquera, which was all about blurring the lines between good taste and bad.

On Monday, the star hit the stage in an outfit that started with a pop star staple: a plunging bodysuit.

When worn solo, the silhouette is one of the most obvious pieces of clothing for our favorite stars to wear onstage—and for good reason. Think, Madonna’s Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra get-up; Beyoncé’s collection of Renaissance and Cowboy Carter looks; Sabrina Carpenter and her stunningly bedazzled corsets, worn with garters and bright heels. It’s a relatively simple way to really command attention when performing. Not to mention, it makes an outfit change backstage much simpler.

@jennierubyjane

But instead of pairing hers with, say, teensy little hot pants, Jennie took a turn with styling that looked like it was straight out of a thrift shop haul. She tucked it into a pair of baggy brown pants that were worn with slouchy brown boots. A silver wallet chain was affixed to the back. Over top, she wore a green nylon windbreaker that was cut into a shrug. The baggy sleeves, however, were decidedly not shrunken.

@jennierubyjane

The look was a mix of two different outfits that went down Vaquera’s spring 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. Bored with the current trends of Quiet Luxury and elevated staples, design duo Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee instead chose “joy,” and used their recent move from New York City to Paris for inspiration. “Superficially, the collection is about the idea of ‘good taste’ and ‘bad taste,’ ” read the collection’s show notes. “We moved to Paris this summer—iconically the center of ‘good taste.’ But what does that mean?”

Courtesy of Vaquera Courtesy of Vaquera INFO 1/2

Jennie knows how to employ a good runway reference on the concert stage. She mixes holy grail vintage (like she did recently when she wore a pair of Chanel’s infamous tighty-whitie briefs from 1993) and of-the-moment picks for Blackpink’s Deadline Tour. Her Vaquera number spoke to the latter. The designers ultimately solved their question of taste by declaring: “The Vaquera girl realizes the power of the most exciting scenario: wearing the wrong thing at the right time.”