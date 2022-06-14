Jennifer Aniston may not understand why kids today still love Friends, but clearly, she sees the appeal of the wardrobe almost three decades later. In a recent Instagram post with hairstylist Chris McMillan, Aniston can be seen in a very retro-looking dress, and it turns out, she nabbed the piece right off the show’s set, specifically from Courtney Cox’s closet.

The piece in question may look familiar to avid Friends fans, a black, floral v-neck dress with lace trim. After wearing it out, Aniston shared photos to Instagram of Cox wearing the dress on set as Monica Geller, asking her followers, “Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!” She then shared McMillan’s post, proving, not only ownership, but that it still looks great all these years later.

Instagram/@jenniferaniston

Honestly, you could probably pull anything from the Friends wardrobe department and convinginly wear it right now thanks to the current Y2K style resurgence, and Aniston wearing this dress proves that. Likely, though, Aniston didn’t know noughties style would make such a comeback when she initially stole the piece from set. She’s not a style predictor, just a woman who wanted to take home a piece of nostalgia.

Last year, the actress admitted to People that the dress is in her possession. “I went into her line of clothes and I pulled out a dress that Monica wore,” she said. “I still have it and wear [it] to this day and it fits.” Cox, meanwhile admitted in the same interview that she didn’t take anything from set. “I'm not a person that collects things. And then I regret it,” she said, probably more so now that she has seen how cute Aniston looks in that dress.