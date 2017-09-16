There’s never been much to scoff at when it comes to Jennifer Lawrence’s red carpet style, even during her early teen appearances. The Kentucky-native has always brought a certain elegance to the big stage, transforming from Katniss in The Hunger Games to a mainstay in some of Hollywood’s biggest productions. Only a few years into her career, Lawrence’s red carpet style became synonymous with Dior with the French label outfitting some of her biggest moments.

From her princess-like gown when she won Best Actress at the 2013 Academy Awards to her 2023 appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Lawrence clearly has an affinity to the brand. However, she isn’t afraid to occasionally venture to other labels like Versace, Alexander McQueen, and Loewe—bringing a modern edge to the classic Dior blueprint. Here, a look back at her style evolution.

2023: No Hard Feelings Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The actress attended the UK premiere of No Hard Feelings in a sheer off-the-runway Dior dress that she paired with black opera-style gloves.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Lawrence went went viral when it was revealed that she was wearing flip-flops under her dress on the carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. However, her crimson Dior satin gown and matching shawl certainly deserved the same amount of hype that her footwear choice received.

2022: Governors Awards Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images The princess-style silhouette is a favorite for Lawrence, who donned a floral black and white gown from Dior for the 2022 Governors Awards.

2021: Don’t Look Up Premiere Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While pregnant with her first child, Lawrence went to the Don’t Look Up premiere in a glittering Dior gown complete with chiffon sleeves.

2019: X-Men: Dark Phoenix Premiere Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images For the X-Men: Dark Phoenix premiere, the actress opted for a black Dior dress with a plunging neckline and belted waist.

2018: BAFTA Film Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Lawrence chose a dramatic black Dior couture gown to wear to the 2018 BAFTAs.

2018: Academy Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Dior was again the choice for Lawrence at the 2018 Academy Awards when she wore a silver metallic dress to the annual event.

2016: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images The actress emitted classic Hollywood glamour in a red Dior gown paired with Chopard jewelry at the Golden Globes in 2016.

2016: Academy Awards WireImage Debuting her new platinum blonde bob, Lawrence went to the 2016 Academy Awards in a sheer Dior lace gown with a plunging neckline.

2015: Met Gala Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images For her second Met Gala in 2015, the star donned another dress from Dior that featured a black skirt and floral patterns at the bodice.

2014: Golden Globe Awards NBC via Getty Images Lawrence arrived to the Golden Globe Awards rocking her new pixie cut and wearing a strapless Dior confection.

2014: Academy Awards WireImage At the 2014 Oscars, the actress topped best-dressed lists thanks to this red peplum Dior gown.

2013: Academy Awards Rick Rowell ABC/ via Getty Images Lawrence channeled a modern princess in her infamous Dior couture gown for the 2013 Academy Awards, where she won Best Actress (and tripped on her way up the stairs to collect the award).

2013: Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The American actress wore a strapless black Dior gown with a coordinating Jennifer Behr netted veil to the 2013 Met Gala.

2013: Cannes Film Festival picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Lawrence attended the premiere of Jimmy P. at the Cannes Film Festival in a satin black and white Dior column dress.

2013: Golden Globe Awards Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images The actress went with a billowing coral Dior couture gown for the 2013 Golden Globe Awards.

2011: Golden Globe Awards ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Lawrence was all the buzz in 2011 thanks to her role in Winter's Bone. At that year’s Golden Globe Awards, she wore a black and white ruffled gown by Louis Vuitton.

2011: Academy Awards John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nominated in the Best Actress category at the 2011 Academy Awards, Lawrence opted for a slinky custom Calvin Klein Collection dress.

2008: Venice Film Festival WireImage As a Hollywood newbie, Lawrence wore a strapless silver mermaid-style gown with intricate pleating detail to the Venice Film Festival closing ceremony.