Jennifer Lawrence is making her allegiance to the fashion cult of Phoebe Philo unmistakably clear. At the San Sebastian Film Festival today, the actor pulled out a pair of chic directional looks from the former Celiné designer’s much-adored eponymous line, proving that Quiet Luxury might not be so quiet after all.

Lawrence, receiving the festival’s Donostia Award, wore a structured wool gown from Philo to screen her new film, Die My Love, this evening. Riffing on the shape of a suit coat, the bodice featured strong shoulders and a draped sleeve on one side and a full arm that nearly covered Lawrence’s hand entirely on the other. Although Philo is known for her sophisticated silhouettes, Lawrence’s dress was anything but blasé.

The shorter side of the bodice, held together with a thin, black belt, led into a side cut-out and a completely-open lower back. The skirt was also designed with a long leg split, which allowed for a look at Lawrence’s black sock boots—a fixture of Philo’s recent collections. Never one to go overboard in the glam department, Lawrence rocked her brunette bangs in a long, pin-straight style and chose a nude lip color.

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage/Getty Images

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Lawrence stepped out to the Die My Love photo call in a t-shirt. Of course, this wasn’t just any ‘ol Hanes tee—it was from Philo’s “Collection D,” which was just released to wide praise this past July. The boxy silhouette was transformed for the red carpet with cuffed, contrast sleeves and a long, trailing train that one would usually find on a more formal gown. Paired with slouchy trousers and open-toe sandals, the look was signature Philo—and Lawrence, for that matter.

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

The British Philo amassed a cult following thanks to her beloved tenure at Celiné from 2008 to 2017. (Prior, she was at Chloé, where she built upon the label’s Boho aesthetic). Her accessories and supple ready-to-wear at the French maison gained a dedicated following even years after she departed the brand to eventually launch her own line in 2023. To this day, her work at Celine is still a treasure for vintage collectors and press tour fodder for celebrities.

But Philo’s own line has been picking up steam among the celebrity set, too. And today, Lawrence proved one of her most fierce and dedicated supporters.