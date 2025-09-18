Margot Robbie has worn her fair share of flashy vintage Thierry Mugler recently, but her latest archival find lands on the other end of the fashion nerd spectrum.

Promoting her new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in New York City yesterday, Robbie slipped into a Celine (or should we say, Céline?) mini dress designed by Phoebe Philo, from the spring 2014 season. The piece featured a bold paint-stroke motif in black and white, and finished at the mid-thigh. Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, went full on Philophile with the rest of her outfit, too. The actor’s accessories were a smattering of Philo’s greatest Céline-era hits: block-heel sling backs, a suede tote bag with color-blocked green and white pockets, shield-style glasses, and a geometric arm cuff.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Robbie’s dress, which appears to be a commercial version of the one shown on the runway, was styled with a long, pleated skirt underneath and a trapezoid-shaped handbag when it debuted in 2014.

Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images

Philo departed Céline in 2017 after nearly a decade at the brand. She then went on to launch her minimal namesake line in 2023—to no surprise, the line turned into a hit among fashion girls, including Robbie, who wore the label’s bean bag when pregnant last year.

However, Philo’s Céline still remains a reference point for celebrities. Her sleek accessories, knits, and supple outerwear have turned into collector’s items (right after she departed the brand, luxury resale sites experienced a boom in prices), and stars aren’t shy about dipping into her archive, either. Philo’s impact is also visible on the runways—many designers who trained under her (including Celine’s current designer, Michael Rider) have ascended to coveted roles at top design houses.

All these years later, the allure of Philo’s Céline has never been stronger.