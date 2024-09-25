Margot Robbie is embracing the classics of maternity fashion for the final few weeks of her pregnancy—think stretch pants, roomy tote bags, comfy shoes. But her latest outfit incorporated a time-honored celebrity favorite: the sheer bodycon top.

Robbie matched in all-black with her husband Tom Ackerley as they went out for a stroll in Los Angeles yesterday afternoon. The mom-to-be sported casual drawstring pants that sat comfortably below her baby bump. Robbie’s matching long-sleeve shirt included a sheer panel along its bottom half. The see-through detail flashed her growing baby bump with a trendy flourish. Robbie kept things simple elsewhere, opting for Phoebe Philo’s bean bag slung over her shoulder and a pair of padded platform sandals. She carried a laptop and some notes in her hands—perhaps she’s reading up on her next role in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights opposite Jacob Elordi? Robbie sported her signature blonde locks in a shoulder-length style and wore rectangular-frame glasses.

High-profile moms like Rihanna and Hailey Bieber have completely re-written the rules of maternity fashion over the past few years, but Robbie seems to be doing things on her own terms. Yes, there are hints of trendier items like this sheer and fitted top, but there’s an overlying focus on the classics. And comfort, too.

BACKGRID

Robbie made her red carpet maternity debut during the premiere of My Old Ass—a film she and her husband worked on with their production company LuckyChap—in early September. The actress opted for a muted colorway and a va-va-voom silhouette, wearing a curve-hugging charcoal gray dress. The fairly simple piece, which Robbie wore with black sandal heels, featured a small side slit and an off-the-shoulder neckline.

In July, just a few days after her pregnancy was made public, Robbie attended Wimbledon in a very “Ladies Who Lunch” polka dot dress from Alaïa. Just as the world had become used to seeing Robbie in Barbie pink, she toned down her wardrobe during her pregnancy in the months since.

Robbie, still yet to comment on her pregnancy, is letting her maternity style speak for itself.