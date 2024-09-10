Margot Robbie has been privately enjoying the last days of her pregnancy in the south of Italy. But, last night, the mom-to-be showed off her maternity style on the red carpet for the first time since her pregnancy was publicized in July.

For the premiere of My Old Ass—a coming of age story that Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerely had a hand in producing—Robbie slipped into a bodycon maxi dress. The charcoal grey piece showed off the 34-year-old’s growing baby bump and featured an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder neckline. Robbie finished off her outfit with strappy black heels, a shoulder-length hairstyle, and a linked gold bracelet. Robbie was joined on the red carpet by My Old Ass director Megan Park and star Maisy Stella and later, Ackerely and producer Bronte Payne.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Robbie has kept out of the public eye throughout much of her pregnancy so far which explains why she’s just now making her red carpet maternity debut this far along. She did, however, show off her mom-to-be fashion sense earlier this summer. She attended the Wimbledon tennis tournament in July with her husband while wearing an elegant Alaïa dress.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Robbie and Ackerely, a producer and actor, first met on the set of Suite Française in 2013 as co-workers. The famously private couple married three years later during an intimate ceremony in Robbie’s native Australia. In 2014, the pair co-founded the production company LuckyChap which is behind films like I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and Barbie.

Robbie has yet to publicly comment on her pregnancy. However earlier this summer, a source close to the couple said that they “wanted to start a family for quite some time.” The insider added, “Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted.”

The Barbie star most recently opened up about motherhood during a 2019 interview where she discussed the pressures placed upon women to have children. “It made me really angry,” she said at the time. “How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body? Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having.”